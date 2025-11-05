NSCDC Arrests Kidnap Syndicate on Zaria-Kano Highway, Nabs Five Suspected Vandals in  Kwara

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a five-man syndicate which specialises in kidnapping, extortion, theft, and criminal conspiracy operating on Zaria-Kano road.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Commandant-General Special Intelligence Squad Commandant, Apollo Dandaura, narrated the encounter with the notorious gang nabbed for committing brigandage and forcefully attacked one Sani Ahmad driving from Zaria to Kano, and was flagged down by the gang on the account that there was danger ahead.

He said the victim, Ahmad, was compelled to stop the vehicle unknown to him that he was already in the hands of kidnappers who subsequently extorted valuables from him.

Ahmad, from his statement, hinted that he is a journalist, and on the said day, he was travelling with his friend, Mallam Haruna, his wife and a child, but the unfortunate incident happened after he dropped his friend and family in Zaria and continued his journey to Kano.

He said: “After insisting that I stopped the car, they invaded my vehicle and took my travelling bag, 2 IPhones 12 Pro max, Techno Camon 40 pro phone, and compelled me to transfer N300,000 through my Opay account to an Opay account 9026238691 with the name Abdullahii Lawan Garba, which was provided by one Ibrahim Abubakar after firing a gun to threaten my life.”

Dandaura said the names of the suspected kidnappers are: Ibrahim Abubakar Garba, Umar Fulani, Aliyu Mohammed, Murtala Salisu, and Imrana Hassan, all male, and have volunteered statements admitting their individual involvement in the heinous crime committed.

He said the following were recovered as exhibits from the suspects: six mini smart phones, one iPhone 12 Pro max, one Techno Camon 40 Pro phone similar to the ones stolen from the victim at a gun point already sold to Imrana Hassan; First Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, and Opay ATM cards, one Samsung Galaxy A15, one Infinix X6531B, one Itel keypad phone, wrist watches, ear pods, bangle, rings and many other personal belongings. ·

He affirmed that thorough investigation is ongoing on the case and all suspects would appear before a court of competent jurisdiction. He, however, warned travellers to be wary of late night movements, noting that criminal-minded persons are on rampage to extort innocent citizens, most especially as the Yuletide season is around the corner.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC, Kwara State Command, has arrested five suspects for their alleged involvement in the vandalism and theft of transformer and streetlight cables in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspects, Samson Akintola, 21, Muhammed Zakariya,19, Mohammed Monsur, 20, Ibrahim Hamida, 19, and Kabir Abubakar, 24, were apprehended at Tanke area of Ilorin at about 1 a.m. last Saturday through a joint operation conducted by personnel of the Tanke Division and members of the Tanke Community Vigilante Group (VGN).

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the NSCDC signed by its state Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ayoola Michael, stated that: “During the operation, the team intercepted the suspects in possession of vandalised transformer and streetlight cables suspected to have been removed from Asa Dam in Sapati area in Ilorin.”

He added that: “Items recovered included vandalised transformer cables, streetlight cables, and burnt copper wires.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a case of willful vandalism and theft of public electrical installations in violation of Section 1(9) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“The suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices connected to the crime.”

Meanwhile, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Dr. Umar J. G. Mohammed, has reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure (CNAI) across the state.

He cautioned individuals and groups involved in acts of vandalism to desist from them, emphasising that the Corps will not relent in its mandate to safeguard public utilities and ensure that offenders face the full weight of the law.