NIStructE: Engage Professionals in Specific Roles in Building to Avoid Collapse

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers (NIStructE), an arm of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has said that the condemnable frequent collapse of buildings in the country will reduce significantly if only qualified professionals are engaged to perform specific roles.

For instance, the design and supervision of the construction of multi-floor buildings should be left to Structural Engineers, said the President of NIStructE, Johnson Adeyoye, at their 2025 Conference and 38th annual general meeting, which was held in Lagos recently. The theme was “Strengthening and Advancing Structural Engineering Practice in Nigeria”.

According to Adeyoye, “Only COREN-registered and NIStructE-certified structural engineers should design and supervise the construction of multi-storey buildings and other major structures in Nigeria.”

He called for stricter enforcement of professional standards and alignment with global best practices.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said safety and sustainability in construction can only come through “continuous improvement in design standards, materials, and project oversight.”

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, said, “Effective enforcement must be paired with professional accountability and public awareness. As we strive to elevate structural engineering practices in Nigeria, we must move beyond compliance and embrace innovation.”

He said the state government is strengthening partnerships with professional bodies to uphold building standards and prioritise continuous professional development.

The governor said, “Integrity demands that every calculation, every choice of material, and every approval bear the weight of professional conscience. In structural engineering, where human lives and national assets depend on the soundness of your designs, there can be no room for compromise.”

A former president of NIStructE, Peter Igbinijesu, said there should be intentional oversight by regulatory bodies “to check misconduct and ensure compliance”, adding that increased funding for research, promotion of indigenous materials, and reduction of substandard inputs in the supply chain will reduce collapse of buildings.

Chairman of the NIStructE 2024 National Conference Planning Committee, Aileme Unuigbe, delivered a paper, ‘Retooling with Mandatory Continuing Professional Development for Effective Professional Practice of Structural Engineering,’ where he stated that weak enforcement of the Structural Engineering Practice Act and limited involvement of engineers beyond permit documentation had led to lapses in safety supervision.

Unuigbe condemned the misuse of structural design software by inexperienced practitioners, urging that local structural engineering companies should work alongside foreign contractors in major capital projects for capacity development.