NEMSA Intensifies Nationwide Monitoring to Ensure Safety in Power Sector

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) yesterday said it had intensified its nationwide monitoring, testing, and inspection of electrical installations to assure safety, stability, and reliability of power networks across the country.

NEMSA, in a statement by the Head, Communications & Protocol, Ama Umoren, said its officials carried out technical inspections of the Afikpo 33kV feeder as well as the inspection of the Nibo Injection Substation in Ebonyi State where 31 critical defects were detected and reported for urgent correction.

Consequently, the agency said it has directed the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to immediately rectify all identified defects to avert potential hazards that could lead to loss of lives and property.

According to the inspection report submitted to NEMSA Headquarters in Abuja by the Enugu Inspectorate Office, led by Osita Obiukwu, the observed defects include right-of-way violations, vegetation encroachment, broken cross-arms, aged, weak, and undersized 33kV overhead conductors with multiple joints.

The report also noted that several overhead lines were flying over residential and commercial premises, posing serious risks to the public.

Pursuant to the Electricity Act 2023, NEMSA is mandated to enforce compliance with safety requirements for the construction, operation, and maintenance of electrical power plants, transmission systems, distribution networks, and electrical installations.

It is also mandated to provide comprehensive technical support services that assure the efficient production and delivery of safe and reliable electricity supply.

“In line with this mandate, NEMSA has given EEDC four weeks to rectify all identified defects at the Afikpo Injection Substation and other associated networks within the state,” the statement said.

In a related development, NEMSA said its engineers have completed the testing and inspection of transformers in Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto States and was led by Muhammad Bello.

“The inspections ensured that these installations met NEMSA’s technical regulations and standards before full commissioning,” it stated.

Similarly, the NEMSA National Meter Test Station (NMTS) in Port Harcourt said it has successfully completed the final phase of its bi-annual verification and calibration of meter-testing equipment under the supervision of NEMSA Headquarters.

According to the Head of NMTS, Port Harcourt, Koproda Cyriacus, the exercise was crucial to maintaining precision and integrity in all instruments used to test and certify electricity meters nationwide.

He emphasised that similar calibration exercises are ongoing across all NEMSA meter testing centres to ensure accuracy in electricity billing and enhance consumer confidence in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Also, In a decisive move toward advancing Nigeria’s clean energy future, NEMSA in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) through the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), convened a high-level stakeholder consultation in Abuja to review the draft Guidelines for Interconnecting Solar Mini-Grids to Distribution Networks.

The one-day forum brought together major players across the power value chain, including the Federal Ministry of Power, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Distribution Companies (DisCos), Rural Electrification Agency (REA), solar developers, and renewable energy associations, to harmonise perspectives and strengthen the framework for safer, smarter, and more sustainable grid integration.

Declaring the session open, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, Mahmuda Mamman, commended NEMSA, GIZ, and their partners from the European Union and German Government for organizing what he described as a “timely and forward-looking dialogue.”

He emphasised that achieving universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity remains a national imperative, reaffirming the government’s goal to achieve 30 per cent renewable energy contribution to Nigeria’s electricity mix by 2030 under the Energy Transition Plan.

“Solar mini-grids have become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy transition agenda. This consultation provides a crucial platform to develop a harmonized and enforceable framework for integrating mini-grids into the national distribution network safely, reliably, and sustainably,” Mamman said.

In his welcome remarks, Aliyu Tukur Tahir, Managing Director/CEO of NEMSA and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, reiterated the agency’s unwavering commitment to safety, technical excellence, and innovation within the power sector.

He noted that as solar mini-grids continue to expand into rural and peri-urban communities, structured interconnection with the main grid must uphold the highest safety and technical standards. “Our objective is to provide a framework that enhances access, protects investments, and guarantees safety across the electricity value chain. The guidelines we are reviewing today will serve as a roadmap for safe, seamless, and sustainable grid integration,” he said