Foundation Distributes Education Materials to Schoolchildren in Port Harcourt Army Barracks

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A group, Victor Tutulu-Briggs Foundation has distributed educational materials to schoolchildren in Port-Harcourt Barracks located within the premises of the Headquarters of the 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The beneficiaries include pupils and students of NAOWA Nursery and Primary School; NAOWA College Secondary School; Command Nursery and Primary School; and Army Day Secondary School.

THISDAY observed at the event on Tuesday, that the over 100 beneficiaries received school bags each kitted with books and other education materials.

Founder of the group, Victor Tulutu-Briggs, said the gesture was to encourage the students to be more dedicated in their studies, and also support parents and teachers to provide some of the learning materials that would enhance the students’ reading and learning ability for a better future.

Appreciating God for using him to reach the children, he said, “we came here to give back to the society by making our children proud. We came with materials, bags and other school writing materials to give to our children.

“What we have given to them is just a tool to encourage them and also encourage their teachers and parents, that we are complementing what they are doing so that our children can do well and make us proud, the Rivers State, the military proud and Nigeria at large.”

Commending the foundation for the gesture, the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanual Emekah, urged other organisations to emulate Tulutu-Briggs in his philanthropic deeds for humanity.

Emekah, who was represented by Brigadier General Efiong Nse, Commander 106 Division Equipment Support, said: “There are other children in the society that need this kind of assistance. It is a great contribution to the development of our children.”

Coordinator of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs. Mustaphar Bilikis, who represented the NAOWA Chairperson, Manfon Emekah, also thanked the foundation for donating such education materials to the children in military managed schools.

“We are so glad; we really appreciate this kind gesture from the Victor Tulutu-Briggs Foundation. The spirit of giving we learned in the hall, shows that it is in caring that we give and not just because we have what to give.”