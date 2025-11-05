Diaspora Investor Calls on Tinubu to Reverse Economic Woes

A Nigerian entrepreneur and US-based diaspora investor, Mrs. Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, has issued a passionate appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to prioritise the protection of lawful investments and address the worsening socio-economic indicators with renewed courage and accountability.

Speaking on behalf of thousands of Nigerian diaspora investors, Okengwu, CEO of WINHOMES Global Services Ltd, emphasised that the people are “not asking for miracles, but fairness” and called on the president to actively restore trust, rebuild investor confidence and ensure that his administration shields citizens and lawful investors from abuse, intimidation and injustice.

She urged the president to choose to “be remembered as the man who healed Nigeria — not the one who watched her bleed”, framing the economic situation as an urgent call to action against poverty and instability.

Okengwu highlighted stark data illustrating the nation’s economic struggles, which she stressed is rapidly eroding confidence and discouraging investment.

According to her, “Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the World Bank reveals that inflation is soaring past 33.4%, with food inflation exceeding 40%.

“Furthermore, youth unemployment remains high at 53%, while Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has seen a precipitous 70% decline.”

She added that the naira has lost over 70% of its value in the past year, demanding immediate intervention to stabilise the country’s fiscal position.

The core of her appeal is linked to the alleged unlawful demolition of the $250 million WINHOMES Estate in the Okun Ajah area of Lagos.

The estate, financed by diaspora investors, was reportedly destroyed as part of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, a move allegedly authorised by the Federal Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Okengwu strongly criticised the demolition, which investors claim disregarded the established road alignment and due process, stating that it undermines Nigeria’s commitment to foreign investment.

She warned that: “When bulldozers replace justice and intimidation replaces dialogue, no nation rises.”

The diaspora leader called on President Tinubu to decisively act to uphold the rule of law, protect diaspora investors from government overreach, compensate victims of unlawful demolitions to demonstrate respect for property rights, restore confidence in government institutions by upholding judicial integrity, and demonstrate transparency and accountability at all levels of governance.

Okengwu reaffirmed her belief in the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasising that true national renewal starts with confronting injustice, concluding that Nigerians are “not asking for pity — they are asking for justice”.