CHRISTOPHER MUSA: EXIT OF A LEADER

KALU OKORONKWO pays tribute to the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa

Friday, October 31, 2025, was not just another day in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces. It was a day when the parade ground of Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja fell into a rare silence, not of formality, but of reverence. Soldiers stood taller, some blinking back emotions. The wind seemed to move in tandem with the event: solemnly. In that moment, the nation wasn’t merely witnessing the retirement of a military officer; it was witnessing the graceful exit of a man who had quietly rewritten the ethos of military leadership in Nigeria.

The Pulling-Out Parade in honour of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, marked the end of an illustrious 39-year career devoted to defending Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty. The event drew senior military officers, top echelon of government officials, society’s glitterati, family members, and friends who gathered to celebrate a man widely admired for his professionalism, patriotism, and resolute commitment to national security.

Across Nigeria, Gen. Musa’s departure stirs deep respect and nostalgia for a soldier-statesman who redefined what military leadership means in a democracy. His tenure was not about wielding authority but about wielding influence, restoring dignity, professionalism, and empathy to the heart of the Armed Forces.

As Nigerians watched him take his final salute, one sentiment cut across ranks and regions: Musa led not just with command, but with conscience.

Delivering his valedictory address as the Special Guest of Honour, General Musa expressed deep gratitude to God, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the trust and opportunity to serve as the nation’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

“This Pulling-Out Parade is not just a ceremony; it is a sacred military tradition that marks the end of a journey of service that lasted over 39 years and the beginning of a new chapter in my life. I am totally humbled as I reflect on the incredible privilege it has been to serve our great nation, Nigeria, in the noble profession of arms. As I hang my uniform today, I do so with a clear conscience, knowing that I gave my all. I leave with cherished memories of camaraderie, of battles fought and triumphs celebrated as one family. The sound of the bugle may change for me, but the soldier’s heart beats on forever,” he said.

Born on December 25, 1967, in Sokoto State, Major General Musa, OFR, hails from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He had his elementary and secondary education in Sokoto before proceeding to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, in 1986 for his military training. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army as a member of the 38th Regular Course on September 21, 1991.

After his commissioning, General Musa attended several military and civil courses, including the Mechanical Transportation Officers Course (1992), Young Officers Course (Infantry) (1993), Regimental Signal Officers Course (1998), Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji (2000), and the Senior Staff Course at the same institution (2004–2005).

He also earned an Advanced Diploma in Defence and Strategy from the International College of Defence Studies, National Defense University (ICDS-NDU), Changping, China, in 2013, and an MSc in Military Science from ICDS-NDU in the same year. An alumnus of the National Defence College, China, he also attended the Combined Joint Land Component Commander’s Course on Leadership at the US Army War College in 2017.

Throughout his distinguished career, General Musa held numerous key appointments: from Platoon Commander to Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation HADIN KAI before his appointment as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Defence Staff.

His service record reads like a chronicle of dedication: Platoon Commander, Intelligence Officer, Administrative Officer, Chief of Staff, Commandant, and ultimately, Chief of Defence Staff. Each role deepened his reputation as a professional who valued competence above convenience.

For a meritorious service, he received several honours and awards, including the MNJTF Medal (2021), Grand Service Star (GSS), Field Commander Medal of Honour (FCMH), and Operation HADIN KAI Medal (OPHK). In May 2023, he was conferred with the prestigious National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by President Tinubu.

General Musa’s career was one of quiet resilience and purpose. From his formative years, discipline and humility became his trademarks. He joined the NDA with a singular conviction, that service to one’s nation is the highest form of honour.

Through the rigours of training and the unpredictability of deployments, Musa’s commitment never wavered. He rose through the ranks not by politics or privilege, but by merit. Long before the stars adorned his shoulders, he had already earned the respect of those who served beside him.

When Musa assumed office as CDS, Nigeria’s security landscape was complex and fractured: insurgency in the Northeast, banditry in the Northwest, and separatist agitations in the South East. Yet, rather than rule with an iron fist, Musa sought a human approach to command.

He transformed the Office of the CDS from a closed military enclave into a hub of dialogue, cooperation, and innovation. His open door policy welcomed not only service chiefs but also civil society actors, youth leaders, and traditional rulers. To him, national security was not just about weapons and tactics; it was about trust, inclusion, and communication.

Under his leadership, the military strengthened joint operations, modernized intelligence coordination, and improved personnel welfare. But beyond systems and structures, he achieved something rarer: he humanized the uniform.

Unlike the stereotypical top brass, he was approachable, a commander who listened before he spoke, remembered faces and names, and treated every soldier with dignity.

In the North-East, where he once commanded troops against insurgents, locals remember him not just as a liberator but as a listener. He visited communities, spoke with displaced persons, and reassured them that the military’s mission was not only to fight but to protect.

His outreach extended beyond the battlefield. He engaged faith and traditional leaders to promote peacebuilding, earning respect across Nigeria’s ethno-religious divides. In a polarized nation, Musa became a bridge, not just between the services, but between the military and the people.

Among the defining moments of his tenure was Nigeria’s successful hosting of the 2nd Africa Military Games (AMGA 2024) in Abuja, the first in 22 years. The event, which featured 21 African nations, symbolized not only Nigeria’s military excellence but also Musa’s vision of using sports as a tool of diplomacy, unity, and continental collaboration.

Mali and Burkina Faso, countries previously estranged from ECOWAS participated in the games, reinforcing Africa’s spirit of reconciliation and cooperation. The Mami Market, a lively hub during the event, became a microcosm of Africa’s vibrancy, entrepreneurship, and solidarity.

Reflecting on the event, General Musa remarked: “Hosting the games highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening African partnerships through sports diplomacy and reinforcing trust and collaboration on issues of regional security and stability.”

Under his watch, the Armed Forces deepened inter-service coordination, promoted intelligence led counterterrorism, and championed reforms that prioritized human rights and professionalism. He pushed for improved housing, healthcare, and education for soldiers and their families, and championed psychological support for troops, a groundbreaking initiative in a system long defined by stoicism.

Behind the salutes and medals was a man of remarkable modesty. In an era where leadership is often equated with spectacle, Musa’s quiet strength stood apart. He had no appetite for theatrics; his satisfaction came from results. Those close to him describe a man who spent evenings in reflection, mornings in devotion, and every day mentoring young officers.

He once remarked, “The uniform doesn’t make the man; the man gives meaning to the uniform.”

General Musa’s legacy transcends the uniform. He leaves behind a blueprint for what modern military leadership in a democracy should embody: professionalism, accountability, and humanity.

Like global reformist generals; Dwight Eisenhower in the U.S. and Sam Manekshaw in India, Musa leaves an indelible mark not just on military history but on national consciousness. He proved that the heart of a soldier can beat in harmony with the hopes of a people.

As the sun sets on his active service, General Christopher Gwabin Musa doesn’t fade into obscurity; he ascends into legacy. His story is no longer just a chronicle of promotions and postings; it is a proof to what leadership looks like when guided by humility, conviction, and compassion.

From the barracks where his journey began to the history books where it will endure, Musa’s name now stands among the few who wore their stars lightly but carried their duty heavily.

He leaves behind a military more united, a nation more trusting, and a legacy that proves that, in the end, greatness is not measured by how loudly one commands, but by how deeply one serves.

Okoronkwo is a communications strategist, and a leadership and good governance advocate