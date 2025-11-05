As Senate Holds Public Hearing on Alleged Substance Use By Pilots…

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly will on Thursday in Abuja hold a public hearing on the allegation of substance abuse by Nigerian pilots while on duty.

The Red Chamber of the federal legislature has expressed deep concern about the reported allegation of substance abuse by pilots in the course of their duty.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Abdul Fatai Buhari, who made this known stressed that the decision of the Senate to hold a public hearing on Thursday on the allegation of substance abuse levelled against Nigerian pilots was based on the need to ensure safety of lives of passengers and also in the overall interest of the nation.

Buhari spoke with newsmen in the wake of the controversy surrounding the claim by former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji UzorKalu, at a recent Senate plenary, alleging drug use among some pilots, and called on the authorities to take necessary actions.

“On many occasions, I have stopped to fly because of inadequacy of pilot’s preparation; some of the pilots are not prepared. Some of them use Indian hemp,” Orji had said.

The allegation by the senator drew spontaneous reaction from the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), which challenged the Abia senator to either provide verifiable evidence to support his claims or issue an immediate public retraction and apology.

The association reiterated that Nigerian pilots are subject to strict regulatory, medical, and ethical standards as established by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, in line with global protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation. These include regular and random drug and alcohol testing.

Commenting on the proposed public hearing, ranking Senator Buhari disclosed that Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo and other top players in the industry will be on hand to speak on a number of trending issues in the sector, as no fewer than 60 invitations have been sent out to them.

He said: “There is no intention to victimise anybody. We will look out for what we are supposed to that we may not be doing now or we have not done so far. When you are faced with this kind of scenario, you don’t gloss over the issue. So, we will compile the report and submit it to the Senate.

“All the agencies have been invited; we have over 60 invitations. The minimum time or notice we give in such circumstances is a week, but we made it three weeks this time. The planned public hearing is not about the airline alone; it is about our lives; it is about the industry,” he said.

According to him, there are lots of petitions bordering on activities in the Nigerian aviation industry, some of which have to do with indiscriminate hike in airfare by the industry operators blaming the trend on cost of acquiring aircraft coupled with high lending rates by banks.

He also identified flight cancellations by airline operators with the negative effects on the personal schedules of passengers and other categories of customers of the airlines.

His words: “Secondly is the arbitrary cancellation of flights. It does not give you room to plan your journey; if you do, you will miss that appointment. It puts you under pressure, the only way is you leave your home at 10 am till 10 pm; there will be loss of appointments.

“Sometimes, they blame it on technical problems. So, this has been a source of worry for me as the chairman of the committee on aviation in the Senate”.

He said the public hearing was not meant to witch hunt anybody but to address those core issues that prevalent in the sector and proffer the way forward, adding that there is no plan to sweep them under the carpet.

He also advocated the need for improved public awareness on the rights of passengers when those rights are infringed upon by airlines, just as he identified cancellation of flights as part of the rising concern of many passengers.

On the rising number of states establishing airports when the public perception is that majority of the federal airports are not viable, Buhari said the existence of more airlines, coupled with healthy competition are necessary ingredients to bolster the sector.