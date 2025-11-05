Africa Future Framers Empowers Underserved Teens, Students to Become Innovators

Funmi Ogundare

More than 1,500 teenagers and university students from underserved communities in Lagos recently participated in the inaugural Africa Future Framers Festival, which aimed to equip young Africans with the skills and mindset to dream, design, and drive transformation across the continent.

The five-hour intensive forum, organised by Africa Future Framers, was designed to address the continent’s need for critical thinking, innovation, and responsible citizenship, capacities often missing in traditional schooling.

The festival featured accomplished professionals as keynote speakers and facilitators who took participants through hands-on sessions in multimedia editing, visual storytelling, graphics and web design, and digital content creation. The sessions were structured to enable the young participants not just to learn but to apply their knowledge immediately.

Mercy Frank, Convener of Africa Future Framers, said that the initiative was inspired by the growing desire among young Africans to take charge of their own future.

“Young Africans are not waiting for the future; they want to build it, and we are handing them the tools to solve the problems in their communities and beyond,” she said.

Frank noted that as Nigeria begins implementing its updated education curriculum, which introduces subjects such as digital literacy, coding, and entrepreneurship, many schools still lack trained teachers to effectively deliver them.

“We spotted that gap. So we tapped into our network of experienced professionals who volunteer their time to teach these subjects and mentor students in underserved areas.”