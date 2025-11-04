Tambuwal Recommits to Youth, Women Empowerment

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Senator representing Sokoto South senatorial district, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has reiterated his commitment to youth and women empowerment, as he attended a trade fair organised by young women entrepreneurs under the banner of The YHK Vibrant Fair, held at the K7 Mall premises in Sokoto.

He reaffirmed his commitment to sup-porting young women entrepreneurs and promoting economic development in Sokoto State, commending the participants for their innovative products and entrepreneurial spirit, even as he urged them to continue to work hard and strive for excellence.

The fair, which featured 203 women-owned small businesses, showcased locally-made products, including fashion items, food products, crafts, and beauty accessories.

The event highlighted the growing role of women in Sokoto’s business ecosystem.

The organiser, Yasmin Hassan Kangiwa, revealed that all the participants were beneficiaries of the first business grants issued by the Sokoto State Government during Senator Tambuwal’s tenure as governor.

The grants were designed to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and help women-owned enterprises recover and thrive.

“We owe our entrepreneurial success to your bold decision to empower us,” Kangiwa said, expressing gratitude to Tambuwal for his leadership and support. “Your initiatives have not only improved our economic well-being but also boosted our confidence and self-esteem,” he stated.

The trade fair provided a platform for the young women entrepreneurs to showcase their products, network with potential investors, and learn from one another’s experiences. It also demonstrated the impact of Senator Tambuwal’s empowerment initiatives on the lives of women in Sokoto State.

The event has been hailed as a testament to the success of Senator Tambuwal’s leadership and commitment to promoting economic development and empowering women in the state.