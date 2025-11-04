  • Monday, 3rd November, 2025

Parallex Bank Boss Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

The University of Lagos, Faculty of Arts has honoured the the MD/CEO of Parallex Bank Limited, Dr. Olufemi Bakre with a Lifetime Achievement Award. 

The faculty said the award recognised his exceptional leadership, professional excellence, and outstanding contribution to the Nigerian banking and financial sector.

Bakre, an alumnus of the University of Lagos, has carved an impressive career marked by innovation, integrity, and transformative leadership. 

As the pioneer Managing Director/CEO of Parallex Bank, he has led the institution to remarkable growth, steering it from inception to profitability in under three years. 

In his acceptance remarks, Bakre expressed profound gratitude to the University of Lagos for the honour, dedicating the award to the Parallex Bank team and reaffirming his commitment to excellence, innovation, and nation-building through ethical banking.

The statement added that other notable awardees at the ceremony included Chief Tunde Fanimokun, who also chaired the event, among other accomplished alumni and stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the growth of the faculty and society at large.

