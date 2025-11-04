  • Monday, 3rd November, 2025

Nigerians Urged to Comply to Tax Reforms to Boost Economy

Business | 18 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The International Friendship League (IFL), a non-denominational fellowship founded by the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr William Kumuyi, has urged Nigerians and residents of the country to comply with the newly enacted tax reforms for the growth and stability of the nation’s economy.

The call was made at a monthly evening variety meeting with the theme, “The New Tax Reforms Act: Its Implications on Individuals and Corporate Entities in 2026”, held in Port Harcourt.

In his message titled “Faithfulness to Our Civic Responsibility”, Coordinating Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, South South, Pastor Pius Idume, urged Nigerians to be patriotic, noting that the tax reforms are meant for the benefit of every citizen of the country.

In his presentation, Professor of Law and Taxation, Prof. Uche Jack-Osimiri, noted that the new reform streamline taxation, stressing that it introduced modernisation of taxation by capturing digital transactions that escaped taxation before.

Dismissing fear of unnecessary multiple taxation, during an interview with Journalists, Prof Jack-Osimiri who was a former Dean of Law, Faculty of Law, Rivers State University, said; “multiple taxation is advisable, it must necessarily, because there is taxation due to the federal government, also taxation due to the state, also due to local government.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.