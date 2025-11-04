Market Stall Millionaire: How Fidelity Bank GAIM 6 Transformed My Life

Until she became a millionaire through the Fidelity Bank Plc GAIM 6 promo, Mrs. Francesca Ogbonnaya was just a Fufu-dough made cassava used as a staple food in parts of West and central Africa, seller. In this interview, Ogbonnaya who is from Delta State, narrates how winning the promo changed her life. Oluchi Chibuzor presents the excerpts

Let’s start this interview with a general introduction of yourself. Tell us about yourself as a customer of Fidelity Bank?

My name is Mrs. Francesca Ogbonnaya and I am from Delta State while my husband is from Ebonyi State, South – East Nigeria. I was born here in Kano State, which means I have been in the state for so long. I am a trader and as you can see, my business inside the market is trading. I sell fufu to different customers who buy and then resell in their restaurants or feed their families at home. I started banking with Fidelity Bank, about a year ago, that is sometime in 2024. And I have been with the bank since then.

Talking of banking with Fidelity Bank, may we know what inspired you to register with the bank instead of any other bank?

I think that my relationship with my former bank was not satisfactory enough. I had been hearing about Fidelity Bank and what I heard was encouraging. And so, when it was time to change my bank, Fidelity Bank naturally came to my mind. And I can tell you that I have not been disappointed. This is because all those good things that were said about the bank before I opened an account, I have experienced them while banking with them. Their staff attend to customers very well, and whenever I call my account officer, he attends to me very well. Each time I call on him regarding my account, he is on standby to help me.

When did you open an account with the bank?

Like I said earlier, I opened an account with the bank last year, around January or February 2024. And I opened a Savings Account.

What is your experience with the bank? Is it wonderful? And if yes, why?

My experience with the bank can only be described as wonderful. Apart from all other services, this is the first time I am experiencing a thing like this. I have never experienced any bank in Nigeria where I won in a savings promo. With this alone, I will say that my experience with the bank has been wonderful, really wonderful because I never expected anything like this. I also never knew of the GAIM 6 promo. I just woke up one day and found that I have won such an amount of money from the bank. This is why I will repeat that they are a wonderful bank, they are a bank for the people.

You mean you didn’t know about GAIM 6 or any promotion, that you were just putting in your regular money and you won?

Yes! I had no idea of an on- going promotion by the bank. I deposit money with them every day. Every day, at the end of business, I put in something into my account, no matter how small. I make sure I put money every day and I withdraw when I want to withdraw. Any amount I seek to withdraw, they give to me without wasting time.

I really didn’t know about any promo. As you can see in the market, I don’t have time for myself, talk less of having time to know about the Fidelity Bank’s Get Alert In Millions promo. I didn’t know of it. All I know is that one day, they called me on my phone number to inform me that I had won an amount of money in season 6 of GAIM. And that is all.

When you received the news that you had won some money from the bank, how did you feel?

The truth is I was sick on that day; I was actually lying on a sick bed when they called me to announce that I had won the sum of N1million from them. It was incredible. I was very, very happy and surprisingly, I jumped up and ran to my business outfit here to tell them the good news from the bank. At first, people around me did not want to believe, that it might be a scam. I told them that I trust my bank. And all they asked me to do was to go their branch to claim my money, which is what I did.

Moving forward, what do you intend to do with the money you just won from the bank? Or put another way, what have you done with your money?

Well, I have added it to my business capital and that has made my business bigger than what it was before the GAIM 6 promo money. I followed the advice of the bank when I won the money and I can tell you they did not just leave me. They told me what and what I should do and I can tell you that my business has recorded an improvement. We are now doing better than we were doing before the promotion money came.

What is your message to the management of Fidelity Bank?

First, I want to thank the bank for the efforts they are putting in ensuring that their customers are satisfied. I pray that they continue to support their customers and I beg them to continue. This is because if they extend this sort of promotion money for a longer time, they would be making more people to become rich. They would be helping hands. So, I am begging God that they should not stop or halt this promotion. It should continue and it should touch the poor, so that more customers will be made rich by the help of the bank.

What is your message to Nigerians that are not yet banking with Fidelity Bank? What is your advice drawing from your experience?

Well, I will say that Fidelity Bank is a good bank. It is a place you bank and you don’t have to worry about the safety of your money. Instead, your money can even make you a millionaire. The Get Alert In Million Season 6 promo can change their lives as it has changed my own. So, I urge my fellow Nigerians to come and join us at Fidelity Bank because Fidelity Bank is a bank you can trust and we their customers are proud of them.