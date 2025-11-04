Legal Minds Seek Stronger Rule of Law, Digital Reform at PSDDF Dialogue

Legal and business experts have called for bold reforms, digital innovation, and institutional integrity to strengthen the rule of law and drive sustainable development in Nigeria. They made the call on Friday, at the 2025 Dialogue on the National Agenda for Democracy Strengthening (NADS), a landmark conversation dedicated to advancing judicial reforms and innovation in Nigeria.

The dialogue, organised by DigitsLaw in partnership with the American Business Council, the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), and NACCIMA, was held in Lagos under the theme: “Strengthening Specific Democratic Agencies: The Judiciary, Media, Electoral Bodies and Accountability Agencies”. It aimed to foster collaboration among policymakers, legal professionals, and private sector leaders towards a more transparent and technology-driven justice system.

Delivering his paper titled “Justice, Innovation, and Stability: Strengthening the Judiciary and Rule of Law for a Resilient Democracy”,Professor Bankole Sodipo, SAN, Dean of Law at Babcock University, emphasised that innovation and justice must go hand in hand. He highlighted the need to modernise legal education and courtroom procedures, including the adoption of artificial intelligence tools to improve efficiency. “Innovation in justice is not about technology alone”, he said. “It is about rethinking how justice serves the people – swiftly, fairly, and transparently.”

In his Keynote Address, Dr Anthony Idigbe, SAN, Chairman of Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, underscored the central role of institutional integrity in sustaining the rule of law. He cautioned that without a strong ethical foundation and judicial independence, no technological reform would succeed. “The rule of law cannot thrive in an environment where systems are compromised by human weakness”, he said, urging stakeholders to strengthen judicial training, case management, and court infrastructure.

Speaking earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Private Sector Development for Democracy Forum (PSDDF), Mr C.A. Candide-Johnson, SAN, described justice as the backbone of democracy and social progress. He called for the creation of a transparent and efficient justice ecosystem, that can attract investment and restore public trust. According to him, “A country’s justice system is the ultimate reflection of its values.

When people believe in the courts, they believe in their nation”.

In his goodwill message, the Managing Director of NACCIMA, Mr Olusola Obadimu, said the dialogue was convened to generate practical ideas for justice sector reform, and foster a culture of accountability and inclusivity in governance. He noted that Nigeria’s justice system must evolve with the realities of a digital economy, stressing that “the rule of law is not just a legal aspiration, but a development imperative”.

The Panel of discussants later explored how digital governance, arbitration, and legal-tech solutions can bridge existing gaps in access to justice. Participants agreed that integrating technology in case filing, record management, and virtual hearings could enhance transparency and reduce delays.

There was also a presentation by Miss Alaba Osho, Head of Communications and Partnerships at DigitsLaw, who unveiled a new software application designed to help Lawyers and law firms navigate financial, administrative, and client-relations challenges.

The event attracted top legal practitioners, academics, Judges, business leaders, and representatives of civil society – all united by a shared belief that a fair, efficient, and innovative justice system remains the foundation of national development.

