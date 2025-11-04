How UBA is Investing in Africa’s Future through GMAP

Through its Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), United Bank for Africa is redefining youth empowerment and leadership development across the continent, equipping hundreds of young professionals with the skills to drive Africa’s financial and economic transformation. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has once again reaffirmed its leadership in youth empowerment and talent development with the graduation of over 700 young professionals from its Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP).

The ceremony, held at the Landmark Events Centre in Lagos on Sunday, October 19, 2025, brought together participants from Nigeria and other African countries where UBA operates. It was a vibrant showcase of optimism, ambition and the bank’s enduring commitment to nurturing a new generation of leaders for the continent’s economic and financial transformation.

Since its inception just over three years ago, the GMAP has graduated more than 4,000 banking and finance professionals across Africa. The programme equips young entrants with practical knowledge, leadership skills and hands-on experience to enable them to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the financial sector’s growth.

A Celebration of Promise and Purpose

The Lagos event was graced by the bank’s Group Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu; Group Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Chukwuma Nweke; board members; senior executives; and faculty members, who together welcomed the newly trained professionals into what they call the “UBA Tribe”.

Addressing the excited graduands, Elumelu affectionately described them as “lions and lionesses”, emphasising that UBA’s greatest strength lies in its people and its belief in the transformative power of youth.

“We are happy to have you as part of this tribe,” he told them. “At UBA, we strongly believe in the transformative power of young people, and that is why we designed this programme that allows us to transfer the baton of knowledge and experience onto others. A few decades ago, I started out just like you, fresh out of the university, and I am glad that this organisation is providing for you that same opportunity that I got. I look forward to seeing you prove your worth.”

Elumelu drew parallels between his early career and the journey of the graduates, noting that the essence of UBA’s mission goes beyond financial gain. “UBA’s role is not only about making profits,” he said, “but also about being relevant to the environment and helping to catalyse economic prosperity for Africa.”

Shaping Leaders, Building Legacy

For UBA, GMAP is more than a corporate training scheme; it is a strategic initiative to raise leaders who will sustain the bank’s legacy and contribute to Africa’s development.

Group Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Chukwuma Nweke, representing the Group Managing Director, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, echoed this sentiment in his remarks.

“This ceremony is a celebration of potential, perseverance and purpose,” he said. “You all are not just graduates; you are our next generation of innovators, leaders, and ambassadors of an enduring legacy. This programme reflects our belief that Africa’s future will be shaped not by chance, but by capable and courageous leaders like you.”

He explained that the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme is an intensive six-month journey that blends classroom learning, digital simulations, field assignments and mentorship from senior executives. According to him, the programme’s success lies in its ability to transform young graduates into professionals who are ready to lead with integrity and confidence.

“The GMAP is a platform that demands commitment, but it also rewards ambition,” Nweke added. “It prepares you to think critically, act ethically, and lead decisively. What you have learned here will define your career journey.”

Expanding Horizons Beyond Africa

UBA’s dedication to human capital development is matched by its ambition to expand Africa’s financial reach to the rest of the world. With a workforce of over 25,000 employees serving more than 45 million customers globally, the bank continues to strengthen its operations across 20 African countries and in key international markets such as the United Kingdom, the United States, France and the United Arab Emirates.

As part of its broader strategic vision, UBA is now setting its sights on tapping into the financial power of the African diaspora while deepening its presence in Asia, particularly in Dubai.

During the GMAP Cohort 17 and 18 graduation, Elumelu explained that these markets are crucial to the bank’s next phase of growth. “We believe that the African diaspora and Asian markets offer significant opportunities for UBA to grow its business while also contributing to the economic development of Africa,” he said.

“So we are improving our expertise. As we improve, we can now export it to some of these more advanced markets. In the area of trade, we want to do more. That is why we started in Dubai.”

Supporting Reform and National Growth

Beyond banking, Elumelu also voiced his support for the Federal Government’s new tax law, which comes into effect on 1 January 2026. He described it as a transformative step in Nigeria’s fiscal reform journey.

“I support it wholeheartedly,” he said. “But there might be areas that require fine-tuning. You hardly ever have a policy that is 100% effective, but I support it for a variety of reasons. Number one, tax-to-GDP in Nigeria is one of the worst in the world. So long as the money can be channelled to the right purposes, it will make a real difference. Personally, it’s going to affect me very, very hard, but this is where personal interest and national interest take precedence.”

A Generation Poised to Lead

As the new graduates step into their roles within the UBA Group, they carry the responsibility of shaping the future of Africa’s banking and financial landscape. They represent a generation that blends innovation with integrity and ambition with purpose.

Through initiatives like GMAP, UBA continues to strengthen its identity as not just a financial institution, but as a catalyst for growth, nurturing Africa’s next generation of thinkers, builders and leaders.