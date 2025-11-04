‘Clean N Classy Stronger on Puality Service Delivery’

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Chief Executive Officer of a leading provider of cleaning, pest control, and facility management services, Clean N Classy, Mr Olumide Obembe,

has disclosed that the firm has earned a reputation for professionalism, compliance, and quality service delivery.

This is just as he urged Nigerians to prioritise hygiene both at home and in their communities, describing sanitation as essential to public health and economic progress.

Obembe while addressing journalists to mark the first anniversary of the branch of the company in Ibadan, said its vision is to foster an eco-friendly environment in the country, noting that within a year of its operation in Ibadan, it has recorded remarkable progress and achieved 100 per cent customer satisfaction.

While noting that Clean N Classy, is duly registered and licensed by the Federal Ministry of Environment, he explained that the firm’s expansion reflected its rapid growth, commitment to environmental sustainability, and dedication to client satisfaction.

He said, “Cleanliness is everybody’s responsibility. The government cannot do it alone. If we all take ownership of our environment, the results will be visible and the impact, far-reaching. When homes and surroundings are clean, the chances of diseases spreading are greatly reduced. A cleaner environment means fewer hospital visits and healthier citizens.

“We must change our national attitude to cleanliness. If properly managed, public hygiene could drastically reduce disease outbreaks and health crises within just a few years.”