25th Anniversary: ACF Meets ARISE News Channel Leadership, Seeks Support

•Obaigbena calls for fair, equitable Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday visited the management team of Arise Television in Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, to call for support for its forthcoming 25th anniversary.

Led by the Chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoT), Bashir Dalhatu as well as the organisation’s National Executive Committee (NEC), Chairman, Mamman Othman; Vice Chair, BoT, Mai Sule; National Secretary, Murtala Aliyu, among others, the ACF noted that although it remains a pro-north group, it will continue to back any development that enhances Nigeria’s unity.

Dalhatu, in his comments, highlighted the commendable role played by Arise Television and its Founder, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, in enlightening Nigeria and promoting national unity, positing that the station remains very dear to the heart of Nigerians.

“This organisation is so dear to us. And we cannot but pay tribute to you and thank you very much for what you have been doing for this country. And we know we are still on the way up. We are very proud of what you are doing. We are very proud of your team. We are essentially very happy to be here this afternoon to say well done,” he stated.

Besides, Dalhatu said the meeting was to intimate the station about the upcoming 25th anniversary of the ACF, stressing that Arise Television will be critical to the success of the event.

He stated that the ACF, established in 2000 by northern governors, Emirs and chiefs, is essentially a socio-cultural, non-partisan organisation that is charged with overseeing, protecting and promoting the economic and social development of the north within the context of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So while we are supposed to be a sectional group, we do so so that this country can remain one, indivisible entity and can continue to be united, cohesive, and can together move each and every one of us, whether we are north or south, or Yoruba or Hausa, forward,” he added.

He opined that the aim of the sub-regional groups should be to de-emphasise their prominence and emphasise the importance and oneness of Nigeria.

“And the best way forward is unity and cooperation and mutual respect. And that’s what we are hoping this 25th anniversary will give us the opportunity to do. We have invited prominent southern monarchs and I’m happy to say a lot of them have agreed to come. We want to create a Nigeria for those three days so that we are not seen as ACF.

“That gathering is going to be a Nigerian gathering. Those topics that we are hoping to discuss will be Nigerian topics. We are hoping in the process that the north can learn a lot from the perception of other people, the way they see us.

“And we are hoping that they can assist us to point out areas that we may not be looking at so that we can use those conclusions of the meeting to benefit our people and to benefit the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This visit, therefore, is to invite you,” Dalhatu added, highlighting the need to de-emphasise sectionalism.

Also speaking, Chairman of the NEC of ACF, Othman, described Arise Television as a veritable electronic machine that speaks truth to its audience, not just to power.

“We are a socio-cultural organisation. Our emphasis and priority is the north, what we call our region. We believe in unity. We are the voice of the north. We have no prejudices amongst ourselves. The membership is open to every person of northern extraction.

“Our pursuit is remedial, conciliatory, satisfying details for our people because of our proximity to our people. And we do this within the context of one Nigeria,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY-ARISE Media Group, Obaigbena, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s potential, saying the country can work better if anchored on justice, fairness, and prosperity.

“What we need is a fair and equitable Nigeria, founded on justice and prosperity. And we will continue to fight for justice. We will support sensible reforms, which are happening now. We simply need to lift more people out of poverty, and that is the direction,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the television station’s commitment to responsible journalism and national development, noting that Arise Television will continue to speak truth to power.

“At Arise News, we speak truth to power to make Nigeria a better place, and we will continue to work with you for the greater good of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Obaigbena stated, calling on citizens to unite behind initiatives that promote fairness, progress, and opportunity for all Nigerians.