Ecobank Group Reports $657 PBT in Nine Months

Kayode Tokede

Ecobank Group, has announced a profit before tax of $657 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, up 34 per cent from $493.19 million declared in 2024.

Earnings per share rose 36 per cent to 1.29 US cents ($0.01), underpinned by sustained revenue momentum, disciplined cost management, and prudent risk practices. Net revenue grew 18 per cent to $1.8 billion, reflecting broad-based strength across business lines and regions.

Operating efficiency continued to improve, with the cost-to-income ratio (CIR) declining to 48per cent a record low for the Group. Ecobank generated 14per cent positive operating leverage, as net revenue growth (+18per cent year-on-year) outpaced operating expense growth (+four per cent).

The balance sheet remained resilient, supported by strong liquidity and capital buffers. Gross loans increased $1.7 billion year-to-date to $12.2 billion, while customer deposits rose $3.7 billion to $24.1 billion. Asset quality also improved, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio reducing to 5.3per cent from seven per cent in Q1 2024.

The CEO of Ecobank Group, Jeremy Awori in a statement stated, “We are pleased to report strong results for the nine months ending September 2025. Our return on tangible equity was 31.2 per cent, tangible book value per share increased by 83 per cent and profit before tax rose 34 per cent to $657 million. Our cost-to-income ratio (CIR) improved from 54.5 per cent in the same period last year to 48 per cent.

“We are encouraged by our group-wide revenue growth of 18per cent (totaling $1.8 billion), which has been the fastest in a decade, with each line of business performing well. In Corporate and Investment banking (CIB), revenues grew by 18 per cent, supported by focused client account planning, strong origination and execution discipline, and better cross-selling and product offerings. In Consumer and Commercial Banking (CCB), revenues increased by 13per cent, driven by significant growth in active customers, deposits, and investments in various initiatives aimed at serving our customers better.”