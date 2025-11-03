Damagun ‘ll Suffer Same Fate As Ayu, Says Fayose

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has stated that the suspended Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, will suffer the same political fate as former PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who was removed in 2024 after a prolonged leadership crisis.

Speaking during a press briefing in Ado Ekiti weekend, Fayose said the PDP had once again found itself in a familiar crossroads where internal manipulation and disregard for due process had weakened its foundation.

Mohammed Abdulrahman was appointed Acting National Chairman of the PDP following the suspension of the National Chairman, Damagum; National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba; Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo; and three other officials over allegations of misconduct and anti-party activities.

Fayose, who celebrated the suspension of Damagun, accused him of manipulating his way into office and running the party aground, saying his suspension was “long overdue and good riddance to bad rubbish”.

He described Damagum as a product of political compromise whose leadership brought confusion and stagnation to the opposition party.

The former governor congratulated the new Acting PDP National Chairman, Abdurrahman, urging him to reunite the fractured party and restore internal democracy.

Fayose said Abdurrahman’s emergence marked a new beginning for the PDP, adding that the G5 group and other concerned stakeholders would give him their full cooperation.

He further called on Abdurrahman to correct anomalies in various state chapters and prepare for a proper national convention, in line with court directives mandating state congresses before the convention.

His words: “You will recall that this is the same way Ayu’s crisis started. The former chairman, Damagum, will go the way of Ayu I can assure you. His last service to the party was before the suspension. He will not return to that office,” Fayose added.

He therefore advised the new leadership to moves swiftly and reconcile warring factions in the PDP.

Specifically, Fayose urged the Abdurrahman leadership to act quickly by uniting the aggrieved members, and make sure that he leaves no stone unturned to ensure that he conducts state congresses as ordered by the courts, and organises national convention in strict compliance with party constitution as soon possible.

“The PDP needs a leader who can bring everyone together again. Abdurrahman must rescue the party’s dwindling image and reposition it for relevance,” he said.

While clarifying that he was not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fayose expressed his support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji, praising him over his giant strides across all sectors in Ekiti State.

“I will never be APC, but I will not condemn what is good simply because I’m in opposition. Oyebanji is doing well and I support him as an Ekiti man,” he added.