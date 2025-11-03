APM Terminals Empowers Apapa Youth with 51 Scholarships

Nigeria’s largest container terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa, has awarded scholarships to 51 students from its host communities in Apapa Local Government Area, Lagos, in a renewed drive to promote education and youth development.

Speaking at the scholarship awards ceremony held in Apapa on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in the future of its host communities. He said APM Terminals believes that true corporate success lies not only in business performance but also in giving back to society.

“While our day-to-day business is servicing importers and exporters through the Apapa terminal, we, as an integral part of our values, also want to support growing Nigeria’s future by investing in its youth,” Klinke said.

Also addressing the gathering, the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, congratulated the beneficiaries, noting that the scholarship programme goes beyond financial assistance. He revealed that some recipients would have the chance to undertake internships at the terminal, gaining practical experience to complement their academic work.

The Employee Relations Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Benedict Nwangwu, explained that the current awards represent the second batch of the scholarship scheme.

He disclosed that over a hundred applicants were screened before the final list of beneficiaries was selected and added that the company also extended the scholarships to five of its employees as part of its commitment to continuous learning and staff development.

“APM Terminals Apapa has over 100 students currently on its scholarship scheme across public institutions in Nigeria, this goes to show our commitment towards youth development and empowerment through education and skill acquisition,” Nwangwu said.

Representing the Chairman of Apapa Local Government, the Vice Chairman, Ismael Ganiyu, commended APM Terminals for what he described as a “significant investment in the future of Apapa youth.”

The representative of the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Florence Onweagba, and the Deputy Comptroller of Customs (Enforcement), Apapa Area Command, Babayaya Mohammed, who represented the Controller, both commended APM Terminals for its sustained community engagement and impact.