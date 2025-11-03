A Guide to the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup

There are a ton of major international football events that occur throughout the year. Everyone knows about the big ones, like the World Cup and Champions League. These attract billions of viewers and tons of attention from bettors and the media. But there is much more to football than these events. The sport is constantly growing, and one major event is set to play out over the course of the rest of 2025: the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The Intercontinental Cup is a new addition to the sport that has become a favourite for many around the world. There are several major matches set to be played over the next few months, with the odds of excitement high. Below, we’ll quickly explore what the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup has in store.

What Is It and How It Works

Football is played on every continent. Most countries have domestic soccer leagues, with varying levels of talent. The victors of those domestic leagues tend to make it to the continental leagues, like the UEFA Champions League or the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores. That means that, typically, every continent has a champion.

The idea behind the FIFA Intercontinental Cup is to bring these champions together in a super final. This is something that is quite novel. The first Intercontinental Cup took place last year and was a smashing success, with Real Madrid earning a victory.

The goal is to revive traditional rivalries between South American, Asian, African, North American, and European soccer clubs. Spreading the sport to become more of a global affair is a main goal of FIFA, and this fosters dynamic competition by players and teams who would traditionally not get to play against each other.

The format of the tournament is simple. It features a single-elimination format. In the first round, the winner of the African CAF Champions League squares off against a play-off team. Then, in the next round, the winner plays the other top-seeded team from Africa, Asia, or the Pacific. Then, there is the Derby of the Americas, featuring the winner of North and South America’s tournament.

The winner of that match plays the winner of the Africa-Asia-Pacific bracket. Finally, the winner advances to the final, where the defending Champions League team is waiting for them. The games are played at a neutral venue, typically in December to align with continental competitions.

This year, the games are being played across the Middle East, in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The remaining matches are set for December 10th, 13th, and 17th.

Can Fans Bet on the Games

Like every other major football event, betting is a huge part of what makes the Intercontinental Cup so fun. There will be millions of wagers placed on these games, with just about every sportsbook worth its salt offering odds on the games.

Naturally, there will be some exciting promotions, with fans needing a guide to free bet codes and offers to navigate all the incredible options available. This will be a premier gambling experience that fans will not likely want to miss out on.

Who is Competing

Several matches have already been played in the Intercontinental Cup, and several teams have been eliminated. Representing the Pacific was Auckland City, which represented New Zealand well but fell 3-0. Representing Asia was Al-Ahli, who lost their match 3-0. The team that beat both of them was the representative of Africa, Pyramids FC, which is a hugely talented Egyptian club.

Representing North America is Cruz Azul, the Mexico City-based club that will face off against the CONMEBOL representative. The Copa Libertadores is set to end in November, with four teams left. These include well-known Brazilian sides like Palmeiras and Flamengo.

The European representative is Paris Saint-Germain. PSG has been on a dominant run across Europe, and they have the easiest path, as they are already earmarked for the final.

Favourite to Claim Victory

Regardless of which side emerges from the Copa Libertadores, PSG will be the clear favourite. They are waiting in the finals for whichever team emerges. Pyramids have been incredible in the two matches they’ve played, but they likely do not have the firepower to match up with a top team like PSG. PSG is also fresh off an incredible Champions League win against Barcelona.

Meanwhile, if Palmeiras can continue their run of dominance and win the Copa Libertadores, they will likely be considered the next likeliest team. They’ll have a hard matchup on their hands against Cruz Azul, but they have shown their mettle in international competitions before. Regardless of who emerges, the Intercontinental Cup promises to be a thrilling showcase and an exciting watch for fans and bettors alike.