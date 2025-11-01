THISDAY’s Omolabake Fasogbon, 14 Others Selected for West Africa DPI Fellowship

Omolabake Fasogbon, a journalist with THISDAY newspaper, has been selected for 2025/2026 Digital Public Infrastructure(DPI) Journalism Fellowship by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

Fasogbon was selected alongside 14 other journalists across the country, emerging from a rigorous multi-stage competitive process.

The DPI Journalism Fellowship is a flagship initiative jointly implemented by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), in partnership with support from Co-Develop.

The Fellowship aims to amplify public awareness, participation, and uptake of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Digital Public Goods and Services (DPGs) through media narratives and public discourses.

Through this opportunity, selected journalists will receive hands-on training, editorial mentorship, and access to a continental information hub that curates resources and data on DPIs and DPGs.

Fasogbon and 14 others emerged as the finalists from close to 200 applicants and 45 shortlisted candidates.

In a statement announcing the fellows, MFWA disclosed that the 15 Fellows were drawn from a mix of print, broadcast, and online media outlets from Nigeria; and are made up of a fairly balanced gender representation of eight males and seven females.

It noted that the fellows will join an expanding network of alumni across West Africa who are using journalism to illuminate the opportunities and challenges in the region’s digital evolution.

“The fellowship is expected to run for six months beginning from October 31, where fellows are obliged to churn out at least six original and well-researched stories,” the statement reads.

The stories will focus on driving awareness and public discourses around inclusive digital identification, digital payments, data exchanges, interoperability, safeguards and related issues in the design, implementation and uptake of DPI and DPGs in Nigeria and beyond.

Upon successful completion, participants will be awarded a Certificate of Honour in recognition of their contribution to improving awareness, uptake, transparency and accountability around DPI governance, and related issues.

Those selected alongside Fasogbon include: Adeyemi Adepetun (The Guardian); Abubakar Muhammad Usman (WikkiTimes, Kano); Yakubu Mohammed (Premium Times); Rasheedat Oladotun Iliyas (Harmony FM, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Kwara State); Muhammad Auwal Ibrahim Daily Episode, Kano State); Obidah Habila Albert (HumAngle Media, Abuja); Abdulsemiu Monsuroh (TheCable); Juliet Buna (Crest 91.1FM, Ibadan); and Juliet Umeh (Vanguard Newspapers).

Others are Kola Muhammed (Legit.ng, Lagos), Timileyin Precious Akinmoyeje (Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Lagos), Bilkis Abdulraheem Lawal (Bond FM, Lagos), Anibe Idajili (TechCityNG, Niger State) and Frank Eleanya (TechCabal, Lagos State).

“The DPI Journalism Fellowship represents a strategic investment in fostering informed and independent media narratives that shape public discourses around inclusive design, implementation and uptake of DPI developments in the areas of policy, governance and utility. We are grateful to Co-Develop for the partnership and the support in making this initiative possible,” remarked Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah.