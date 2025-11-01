Idris Adamu: Man of  the Masses

Comrade Idris Adamu is a Kano- born secretary of NURTW in Nasarawa

State. We need to encourage our leaders in all ramifications for their

interest in the area of infrastructural development. I have come across some leaders who are only interested in how to

squander the money entrusted in their custody. I have also seen leaders

with unquestionable character. In the same vein, I have seen Comrade Idris Adamu, the current Secretary of NURTW in Nasarawa State, a man for whom I have so much respect. He is an advocate of the masses who has

achieved unprecedented success in the previous year. He has organized

football competitions where talented youth have exhibited their talent in

Nasarawa State and its environs.

At the football competition held at the popular Lafia Township Stadium, the

competitors went home with fabulous prizes in various categories.

Comrade Adamu’s colleagues should emulate his gesture on youth development. He is also instrumental to the development of major roads in Nasarawa State, while he has also contributed meaningfully to the development of his primary constituency in Kano. Adamu made indelible marks in the area of education by

purchasing GCE forms for the less privileged and destitute to further in their education. He has given hope to the

hopeless and voice to the voiceless.

In the area of ICT, he organized free computer training for the youths, thus making many of them in Nasarawa computer

literate. In the area of health, Adamu lives up to the saying that “cleanliness is next to godliness”, believing that only in a clean and good

atmosphere can sound health be guaranteed. He has single-handedly financed the fumigation of his environment. He called on

experts to fumigate all the local councils in the state.

Anjorin Adeolu, Nasarawa State