Glo Introduces Revised Data Bundles with More Value at No Extra Cost

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has unveiled revised data bundles that give subscribers more data volume at the same affordable prices, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering superior value and satisfaction to its customers.

The revised Glo Data Bundles are improved versions of the existing daily, weekly, and monthly plans, offering subscribers bigger data volumes without increasing costs. The updated packages provide greater browsing power and flexibility for streaming, gaming, social media, video calls, and other online activities.

According to the company, for daily users, the N100 plan has been enhanced from 105MB to 125MB, giving light internet users more room to browse, chat, and stream short content conveniently.

The weekly plans have also been upgraded to meet the needs of moderate data consumers. The N1,500 bundle, for instance, now offers 6GB instead of 5.9GB, enabling users to enjoy uninterrupted access to their favourite online services for a longer period.

For customers who rely heavily on the internet, the monthly bundles provide even more value. The N2,000 plan now delivers 6.25GB, while the N10,000 plan has been increased from 38GB to 42GB, allowing users to do more — from video streaming and downloads to remote work.

Students are also set to benefit from the revised Campus booster plan, which now comes with higher data allocations to keep them connected to their academic resources and social platforms on campus.

Globacom explained that the revised bundles are available to all Glo customers, prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid, and can be easily purchased by dialing *312#, using the Glo Café app on Android and iOS, or visiting hsi.glo.com.

The company added that the bundles can be used for all forms of internet access. Subscribers can also share or gift their data through *312# or the Glo Café app. Customers will continue to receive usage notifications when their data reaches 75 per cent and 100 per cent, helping them track consumption effectively.

Unused data will be rolled over automatically when a customer renews before expiry or buys another bundle within the grace period, which ranges from one to seven days depending on the plan. Multiple data subscriptions are also supported, giving users the freedom to manage more than one active bundle at a time.

Globacom encouraged all customers to take advantage of the revised data bundles, which combine affordability, wider coverage, and greater value ensuring every subscriber enjoys more data without paying more.