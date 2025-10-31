Building a Circular Nigeria: How Private Sector Collaboration is Transforming Plastic Waste into Opportunity

Oluchi Chibuzor

Across Nigeria’s bustling cities and growing peri-urban communities, the signs of progress are everywhere – expanding markets, rising consumption, and a youthful population driving demand. Yet this growth brings with it a familiar challenge: plastic waste. From busy Lagos streets to the creeks of the Niger Delta, discarded packaging often clogs drains, litters markets, and seeps into waterways, threatening livelihoods and ecosystems alike.

Nigeria generates an estimated 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste each year, with less than 10% effectively recycled. Across West Africa, more than 80% of plastic waste remains mismanaged, posing risks to public health, biodiversity, and coastal economies. But amid these challenges, a quiet transformation is underway, driven by collaboration, innovation, and policy reform.

Strengthening the Recycling Ecosystem

The private sector is increasingly at the forefront of efforts to address Nigeria’s plastic challenge. Not only through corporate initiatives but by shaping the systems that make circularity possible.

One of the most notable of these collaborations is the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), a coalition of forward-looking companies working to accelerate sustainable waste management across the country. Established as the first Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) in Nigeria, FBRA plays a pivotal role in advancing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and ensuring that producers and importers of packaged goods take active responsibility for the post-consumer stage of their packaging materials.

Through partnerships with government regulators such as the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), FBRA is driving the institutionalisation of EPR in Nigeria. Its advocacy and technical support have informed the development of national policies, standard operating frameworks, and recycling models that are now being replicated across sectors.

Driving Impact Together

FBRA’s strength lies in collective responsibility. Its member companies are not only funding and expanding recovery systems but also building scalable solutions that make recycling work in the real world. Across the value chain, organisations are investing in aggregation networks, supporting collection agents, developing recycling infrastructure, and creating demand for recycled materials, turning plastic waste into economic opportunity for thousands of Nigerians.

One example of this commitment in action is Nestlé Nigeria, a founding member of FBRA, whose investments in community-based recycling and circular packaging innovation are helping shape industry standards.

Advancing Circularity Through Collaboration

As a founding member of FBRA, Nestlé Nigeria continues to play an integral role in expanding the recycling ecosystem and promoting responsible waste management nationwide.

Since 2019, the organisation has facilitated the diversion of over 61,000 tonnes of plastic waste from landfills through its partnerships with FBRA, recyclers, and local social enterprises such as Chanja Datti, Wecyclers and Maladase Ecopreneur Management Ltd. One of its key initiatives, the Plastic Advantage Programme, empowers 43 mini-aggregators through training, equipment support, and access to stable off-take markets. This approach not only strengthens local collection systems but also enables inclusive economic participation for waste entrepreneurs.

Today, some of the plastics recovered through these initiatives are rechanneled into Nestlé Nigeria’s 50% rPET inclusion project for its water brands – a first-of-its-kind achievement in Nigeria, Nestlé is the first company in the country to attain any level of recycled PET inclusion, with 50% representing the highest permissible standard under current regulatory guidelines. This milestone underscores Nestlé’s leadership in advancing circular packaging solutions, setting a benchmark for the industry while inspiring broader adoption of sustainable practices. Beyond reducing dependence on virgin plastics, the initiative contributes meaningfully to the national circular economy agenda, where waste is transformed into value and innovation supports environmental resilience.

Complementing these efforts is the Nestlé Employee Plastics Collection Scheme, which encourages employees to bring their recyclables to the office for recycling. The initiative drives sustainable behaviour change and allows employees to actively support Nestlé’s vision of a waste-free future. It reflects the company’s belief that true circularity starts from within

Policy, Partnership, and Purpose

The progress achieved by FBRA, Nestlé, and other industry leaders underscores a vital truth: sustainability thrives where collaboration exists. Through shared responsibility, clear policy direction, and private-sector investment, Nigeria is gradually building the foundations of a circular economy, one capable of turning plastic waste into social and economic opportunity.

Yet, the journey is far from over. Without sustained action, plastic pollution could continue to outpace growth, threatening the very ecosystems that support communities and commerce. The path forward demands continued multi-stakeholder engagement, stronger enforcement of EPR regulations, and scalable innovations that make recycling accessible to every household.

Nestlé’s experience demonstrates that with commitment and collaboration, meaningful progress is not just possible, it is already taking shape. What started as focused efforts in waste recovery has grown into a model of shared value creation, where environmental stewardship, business growth, and community development advance hand in hand toward a more sustainable future.