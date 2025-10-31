ActionAid Nigeria, Stakeholders Call for Private Sector-Driven Solutions to Reintegration Challenges

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





ActionAid Nigeria with strategic partners has advocated bridging of the gap between corporate impact and community resilience by leveraging private sector engagement to support vulnerable populations.

They said there is an urgent need to align Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes with sustainable pathways for employment, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and inclusive development.

Through the initiative, implemented under the Reintegration and Empowerment for Connecting and Nurturing Opportunities of Vulnerable Population and Returning Migrants (RECONNECT) Project, focuses are on promoting reintegration and economic empowerment for returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), survivors of gender-based violence, people with disabilities, and other marginalized groups.

At a strategic meeting on Thursday which brought together key stakeholders, including business leaders from hairdressing, fashion design, shoemaking, and catering sectors, alongside partners such as GIZ, GOPA, and the NCFRMI, stakeholders explored innovative models of collaboration that deliver lasting social and economic impact.

Speaking at the event, ActionAid Nigeria Head of Programme, Celestine Odo, emphasized the project’s focus on helping vulnerable populations rebuild their livelihoods and reintegrate into society.

Through skills training, entrepreneurship support, and psychosocial care, the initiative works to restore dignity and foster resilience.

In his words, he stated: “Through skills training, psychosocial support, and entrepreneurship development, RECONNECT is helping to restore dignity, rebuild livelihoods, and foster resilience among those who have been displaced or marginalized.”

Odo also highlighted that the meeting provides a platform for private sector actors to move beyond donations and align their CSR efforts with the real needs of vulnerable communities, ensuring sustainable impact and mutually beneficial outcomes.

“Today’s gathering is a strategic dialogue. It is a space where we seek to bridge the gap between the private sector’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments and the urgent needs of these vulnerable groups.”

He emphasized that businesses are encouraged to participate in inclusive economic initiatives, such as job creation, skills development, and community-based enterprises.

“Through CSR, businesses can support skills development, create inclusive job opportunities, and invest in community-based enterprises that empower people and strengthen local economies.”

Odo further stressed the importance of visionary, collaborative action that goes beyond immediate assistance, fostering long-term reintegration, empowerment, and social justice for vulnerable populations.

“Let us explore innovative models of partnership that align business goals with social impact. Let us commit to actions that will transform lives, not just for today, but for generations to come.”

Humanitarian and Resilience Specialist David Habba emphasized that businesses, like citizens, owe a responsibility to contribute to society.

This aligns with the program’s focus on CSR and social impact, highlighting that business success is intertwined with societal growth.

He said: “Every business has an obligation to give back to the society that made their progress possible.”

Habba reminded participants that all business and economic efforts ultimately serve people, stressing the human-centered nature of development and CSR.

“Whatever we get, it’s so that we can give. The food you eat is so that you can have energy to do work… We are never meant to receive and to collect alone. We are meant to also give up. So, whatever we’re doing is about people.”

He further highlighted that economic reintegration reduces re-migration and taps into the resilience of returnees, demonstrating how private sector engagement can transform social challenges into opportunities.

“Economic reintegration reduces re-migration. Private sector engagement should start at free jobs, skills, pathways, and market increases.”

Habba also pointed out that many businesses already contribute to society, sometimes unknowingly, and that recognizing and formalizing these efforts strengthens both corporate accountability and societal benefit.

“Many businesses are already doing CSR, but you’re not even recognizing that you’re doing CSR. Because your systems are not there, they’re not set to recognize the support that you do as CSR.”

He encouraged collaboration between organizations and the private sector to maximize social impact, creating sustainable solutions for reintegration, training, and employment.

“In an organization like ours, our resources meet your resources… It’s like, let us find out. Ours come, yours come, and there’s a happy meeting point.”

The GIZ representative, Victor Ossai, emphasized that the organization’s core mission is to support and strengthen structures that facilitate safe and regular migration.

She noted the program operates globally, helping partner countries create sustainable systems for education, work, and reintegration.

“The focus of our program is strengthening partner structures to enable people who are engaged in regular migration for educational or work purposes, while also ensuring the sustainable reintegration of those returning to Nigeria.”

She highlighted the importance of collaboration among agencies, organizations, and donor partners to achieve greater impact in migration and reintegration efforts.

“We are not just working with one organization; we are engaging with multiple agencies and donor partners to strengthen collaboration and extend our impact across different areas of migration and development.”

The representative also stressed the need to expand outreach to include individuals and communities that may not yet be aware of available migration and reintegration programs, ensuring inclusivity and wider access to opportunities.

“We must expand our scope of intervention to reach people who may not have heard about these initiatives before, so that everyone can benefit from the opportunities created through migration and development programs.”

Presented by Abraham, Program Advisor, the RECONNECT Project implements a comprehensive approach to support vulnerable populations.

In terms of economic stability, the project provides vocational training for 400 beneficiaries and offers support for business startups.

It also integrates participants into cooperatives, provides business and marketing skills development, and facilitates market linkages and business fairs to strengthen local enterprises.

For social stability, the project ensures access to first-response health services and legal support for vulnerable groups. Psychosocial support is provided through counseling services, private sector engagement under a CSR framework, and the development of a comprehensive service referral directory.

These efforts aim to promote mental well-being, resilience, and community cohesion.

The project also prioritizes capacity building through mentorship programs for beneficiaries and training for civil society organizations on migration management and psychosocial support.

Coordination meetings are held with stakeholders to enhance collaboration and ensure effective delivery of services.

Through these integrated interventions, the RECONNECT Project empowers vulnerable populations, facilitates their reintegration into society, and creates sustainable pathways for social and economic inclusion.