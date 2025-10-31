A DAIRY-DRIVEN PATH TO SECURITY

Uba Sani’s €10 million investment in Arla Farms is aimed at transforming the state economy through wealth creation, writes BADRU EL-JA’FAR

Kaduna State, in Nigeria’s North West geopolitical zone, is emerging as a beacon of agricultural innovation, particularly in the dairy subsector. Under Governor Uba Sani’s leadership, a strategic €10 million investment in Arla Farms is not just a financial injection but a calculated bet on transforming the state’s economy by igniting a dairy revolution. This initiative, unveiled amid Nigeria’s broader struggles with food insecurity and import dependency, aims to ramp up local milk production, create jobs, and foster sustainable farming practices and wealth creation.

Governor Sani’s efforts, no doubt, are gaining momentum, positioning Kaduna as Nigeria’s potential dairy hub. His commitment to the dairy sector is rooted in a vision to overhaul Kaduna’s livestock industry. At the recent Arla-Dano Open Day, where he was represented by Secretary to the State Government Dr. AbdulKadir Muazu Meyere, the governor disclosed that his administration has “invested 10 million Euros to establish a state-of-the-art Arla Farms in Damau, located at Kubau local government area in 2023.”

This flagship project has a target of an impressive 4–5 million kg milk output at full capacity annually, big enough to addressing Nigeria’s chronic dairy deficits. The governor highlighted early wins, noting “a boost in local milk production as well as the creating of local direct and indirect jobs at Arla Farms since his administration came on board.”

These claims underscore a hands-on approach to bridging infrastructure gaps, facilitating market access, and attracting investments—core pillars of his strategy to improve the livestock industry.

To ensure long-term viability, Governor Uba Sani has placed emphasis on institutional frameworks. He stated that his government “has instituted a strong institutional framework to ensure the sustainability, expansion and investment in the agricultural sector.” In the livestock domain, this includes the Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority (KADLRA), the Kaduna State Livestock Transformation Company, and the Kaduna Ranch Development Company, all of which are designed to work in synergy. These entities regulate operations, promote transformation, and develop ranches, creating a cohesive ecosystem that supports dairy growth. Governor Uba Sani’s delight in unveiling “the Nigeria Dairy Center of Excellence, the Sedentarization and Climate change Resilience in Nigeria (SCREEN) Project, as well as commissioning of a yoghurt factory” further illustrates his focus on innovation.

Without a doubt, these initiatives are bound to complement the efforts of his administration in empowering smallholder farmers by equipping them with modern techniques and technologies to improve milk yield and quality as well as supporting local milk sourcing, which translates into more income for Kaduna farmers, more jobs for the teeming state youth demography, and of course more nutritious products that should result in robust health for the people.

It must be noted that the multi-stakeholder collaboration behind the Damau Milk Farm Project is a cornerstone of Governor Uba Sani’s vision that it “will not only help in revamping the project but also galvanize sustainable economic growth in the dairy value chain in Nigeria, with Kaduna State in the lead.” This aligns with the Federal Government efforts, as noted by Minister of Livestock Development Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, who praised the Arla Farm as a product of local content policies. Maiha, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the occasion, lamented Nigeria’s low production of only 0.7 million litres annually against a WHO-recommended 210 litres per capita—and the $1.5 billion annual import bill, vowing to correct the discouraging development.

Today, the Damau area of Kaduna State, with its Arla Farm, Household Milk Farm settling 1,000 households with improved cows and services, and Danish-backed projects like the Partnership for Green and Productive Dairy, is unarguably becoming Nigeria’s dairy epicenter.

And by expanding beyond the initial €10 million, Governor Sani’s administration has demonstrated its commitment and amplified its agricultural development push far beyond any doubt. By August 2025, the state sealed three landmark deals with Brazil during President Bola Tinubu’s visit, focusing on dairy and ranching. One MoU with SAMPRES introduces Girolando genetics and reproductive technologies to build a high-yield herd, reducing import reliance and fostering knowledge-driven farming. This international pivot complements domestic efforts, as Governor Uba Sani explained in a post-visit statement that “Kaduna State is actively engaging with Brazilian partners, focusing on areas such as dairy and ranching to modernise our agricultural sector.” These partnerships aim to enhance efficiency, with private-sector-driven programs highlighted by the federal ministry.

Equally worthy of note is the budgetary commitments of the Governor Uba Sani administration. It reflects the prioritization of agriculture by the administration. Between 2023 and 2025, Kaduna’s agricultural allocation surged from ₦1.48 billion to ₦74.02 billion—a staggering 4,871% increase—making it the first state to meet the African Union’s Malabo Declaration benchmark of 10% budget for agriculture. In October 2025, Governor Uba Sani noted that “under his leadership, agriculture remains a top priority, with over ₦10 billion earmarked for the sector in the 2025 budget.” This funding has empowered 400 smallholder farmers through development agencies, distributing inputs like 100,000 bags of fertilizer; 10,000 water pumps, 500 power tillers, tractors, and solar panels.

The Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (LPRES), launched in February 2025, marks another milestone, transforming livestock value chains and mitigating farmer-herder conflicts.

For any keen observer, it would be discovered that infrastructure investments are integral to Uba Sani’s dairy revolution taking place in Kaduna State as we speak. In September 2025, groundbreaking for roads in Makarfi and Kudan—key farming hubs for maize, soybeans, and other crops took place. This is aimed at boosting productivity and reducing post-harvest losses. With agriculture contributing about 42% to Kaduna’s GDP, these roads are sure to enhance market access for dairy products. The Tallafin Noma (A Koma Gona) scheme, flagged off in May 2024 and ongoing, distributed seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, and machines to thousands across 23 local governments areas in the state, thus directly supporting dairy farmers.

The impact of what is currently going on in Kaduna State on food security are profound. By addressing low yields (0.5-1.5 litres per indigenous cow vs. global 6.6 litres), Governor Uba Sani’s initiatives has considerably reduced malnutrition and import costs. Economically, diversification from oil is evident: $503 million in investments attracted, including four FDIs in agriculture. In job creation—direct and indirect at Arla Farms—and youth empowerment through skills centers like Panteka Market upgrades and fosters prosperity.

The combined effect of the silent agricultural revolution going on include the revitalized rural economies with over two million bank accounts opened via financial inclusion orders, and enabling farmers to access credit.

Governor Uba Sani’s dairy revolution could catalyze national change. With Damau as a model, scaling climate-resilient practices via SCREEN and Danish projects ensures sustainability amid climate threats. Brazil ties promise technology transfers, potentially exporting dairy and boosting GDP. If sustained, Kaduna could lead Nigeria toward self-sufficiency, turning Governor Sani’s €10 million investment into a legacy of abundance.

Whichever way one looks at it, Uba Sani’s efforts—bolstered by institutional synergy, massive budgets, and global partnerships—exemplify proactive governance. From the Arla investment to Brazil MoUs and input distributions, his projection to boost production, create jobs, and enhance farmer incomes are materializing. As Nigeria grapples with agricultural output, the Kaduna model offers hope: a dairy-driven path to security, diversification, and prosperity for all.

El-Ja’far, an Agronomist and Food Security Advocate, writes from Kaduna, Kaduna State