Tinubu Swears in CDS, Service Chiefs, Decorates Them With New Ranks

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday afternoon swore in the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force.
The swearing-in of the CDS and the service chiefs was sequel to the confirmation of their appointments on Wednesday by the Senate during plenary.
The top military brass were also decorated with their new ranks in the military to suit their new positions at a brief ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja
The newly decorated managers of the nation’s armed forces include Lieutenant General, now General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, as Chief of Defence Staff; and Major General now Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiendeye as Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI).
Others are Major General, now Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Air Vice Marshal, now Air Marshal Kevin Aneke as Chief of Air Staff; and Rear Admiral, now Vice Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.
President Tinubu had last Friday announced the replacement of the service chiefs, a move that has been attributed to the need to refocus and strengthen national security.
The President, had in a post on his verified X handle, @PBAT, then charged the new military chief helmsmen to “deepen professionalism, vigilance, and unity within our Armed Forces as they serve our nation with honour”.

