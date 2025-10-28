Tunji Bello Hails Court Rulings Upholding Consumer Rights

James Emejo in Abuja





The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Tunji Bello, yesterday commended the recent court rulings that upheld consumer rights in the country.

Bello, specifically referenced the Lagos High Court’s award of N5 million in damages against Multichoice Nigeria Limited and the Enugu High Court’s decision declaring Peace Mass Transit’s “no refund” policy unlawful.

He hailed the courts for ensuring fair outcomes that strengthen consumer confidence and accountability in the marketplace, noting that the judgments underscored the strength of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), 2018, which empowers consumers to seek redress and compels service providers to maintain lawful standards of fair service delivery.

The FCCPC boss also praised the consumers who pursued justice through lawful channels rather than resorting to self-help, adding that the law provides several mechanisms for consumers to express grievances, and that these decisions affirm the judiciary’s commitment to upholding consumer rights.

Between March and August 2025, the commission facilitated recoveries exceeding ₦10 billion for consumers across 30 sectors—demonstrating the growing effectiveness of Nigeria’s consumer protection framework.

Bello, stressed that consistent judicial enforcement complements the commission’s regulatory efforts and reinforces the message that violations of consumer rights carry real consequences.

In a statement issued by Director, Corporate Affairs, FCCPC, Ondaje Ijagwu, he urged consumers to continue reporting unfair business practices through the FCCPC complaint portal, via email, or at any of the commission’s offices nationwide.

The statement pointed out that, “In one of the cases, the Lagos High Court, presided over by Justice R. O. Olukolu, awarded ₦5 million in general damages to a DStv subscriber, Mr. Ben Onuora, for the wrongful disconnection of his active subscription. The Court found that Multichoice acted unlawfully by cutting off service despite verified payment, thereby causing inconvenience to the claimant and his family.

“It ordered immediate reconnection and an extension to cover the period of disconnection, citing Sections 130, 136, and 142–145 of the FCCPA (2018), which guarantee consumers’ rights to quality service and hold suppliers liable for interrupted or defective delivery.”

The statement further stated, “In the second case, the Enugu High Court, presided over by Justice C. O. Ajah, ruled that Peace Mass Transit’s “no refund after payment” policy was illegal and void under Sections 120, 104, and 129(1) of the FCCPA (2018). The company was ordered to pay ₦500,000 in damages to a passenger, Mr. Tochukwu Odo, whose fare was withheld after an uncompleted trip. The Court held that service providers must refund consumers when a service is not rendered, and that policies denying refunds constitute a breach of statutory consumer rights.

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is Nigeria’s primary agency responsible for consumer protection and competition regulation under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018. The Commission promotes fair markets, safeguards consumer rights, and ensures accountability across all sectors of the economy.”