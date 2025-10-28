NERC Ends Consultation on Draft Net Billing for Excess Power Generators

The public consultation on the Draft Net Billing Regulations has concluded in Abuja, marking the final stage of a nationwide stakeholder engagement process led by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in partnership with GIZ and the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP).

The consultation marked the culmination of a process that began on September 4, 2025, when NERC first invited public submissions online, followed by a physical session in Lagos last week, and concluding in Abuja.

At the event, NERC Commissioner for Research and Data Analytics, Dr. Yusuf Ali, underscored the commission’s resolve to build a more inclusive, participatory, and forward-looking electricity market.

He noted that the Net Billing Regulation represents an important step toward enabling prosumers—consumers who generate excess electricity to inject their surplus energy into the national grid at fair value. This, he explained, aligns Nigeria with emerging global standards that incentivise private investment in renewable generation while improving grid resilience.

“We are not here to defend any document; this is a draft meant to evolve through robust debate. While some believe that Nigeria is not ready for this regulation, we can’t let perfection get in the way of progress,” he said.

Also, Programme Manager for Energy and Circular Economy , Green and Digital Economy Section, Delegation of the European Union to the FGN and ECOWAS, Godfrey Ogbemudia, also commended NERC for its leadership and vision.

He emphasised that the net billing regulation aligns with the EU’s Green Deal objectives and reflects global best practices adapted to Nigeria’s unique market realities.