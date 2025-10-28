In memory of Mrs. Nana Rawlings

The Africa Women Conference (AWC) wishes to extend its sympathy and condolence to the entire Republic of Ghana on the passing of their former First Lady, Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the longest-serving First Lady of Ghana, has passed on. She died on Thursday Oct 23, 2025 in Accra.

Widely recognized for her leadership in championing women’s rights and empowering communities, Nana Rawlings’s legacy as a tireless advocate for women’s empowerment, and her significant contributions to the socio-economic development of Ghana, will forever be remembered.

As the founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement, Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings dedicated her life to uplifting women and fostering community development. Her passion and commitment to advocating for women’s rights have left an indelible mark on our continent.

The former First Lady was a shield of courage who strongly believed that gender should not be a barrier to one’s contribution to national development. Ghana has lost not just a former long- serving First Lady, but a national icon whose strength and gender advocacy transformed generations.

In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the Rawlings family, and the entire Nation of Ghana. We are honored to share in the memory of such a remarkable leader who championed the rights and welfare of women. Her spirit will continue to inspire generations to come.

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Co-Convener, Africa Women Conference (AWC)

