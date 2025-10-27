Shareholders of Academy Press Approve 15kobo Dividend Payout

Kayode Tokede

The shareholders of Academy Press Plc, has approved the company’s 15 kobo dividend payout for 2025 financial year, about 50 per cent increase over N0.10 paid in 2024 financial year.

Also, the shareholders at the company’s 61st Annual General Meeting(AGM) held in Lagos approved the issue of a bonus share of one for every five shares , which is expected to transform into 150,200,000 ordinary share of 50kobo, resulting in the sum of N75.6 million appropriated from retained earnings.

After the approval by shareholders, the issued share capital of the company moved from 756 million to 907 million shares.

Speaking to shareholders at the AGM, the Chairman, Academy Press, Mr. Babatunde Dabiri noted that the board considered the dividend payment trend to enhance performance despite the expected capital needs of the company.

He expressed that the company achieved a positive performance in the 2025 financial year amid a harsh and challenging environment.

He stressed that the management’s strategic direction and the determination of its workforce aided in the company to achieve its target in the 2025 financial year.

In the 2025 financial year, Academy Press achieved a revenue of N4.6billion from N4.5 billion in 2024 financial year. The profit before tax rose to N1.17 billion in 2025 against the previous year’s N264 million. The growth in profit before tax was driven by the extraordinary income that was generated during the period.

Dabiri disclosed that the company in the 2025 financial year sold a non-earning asset to release funds for its diversification project. The Chairman of Academy Press stated that the company’s 5-year strategic plan remains the bedrock of its business direction.

“The expansion and diversification agenda contained in the plan is consciously being implemented and realized. The effects of the policy shift of the current administration as concerns inflation, borrowing cost and foreign exchange rate have impacted on our projected timing. This not—with-standing, we remain confident of the realization uof set goals on the various projects,” he said.

Remarking on the 60 years, Dabiri said, “As we reflect on our achievement of 60 years of operation , we will be more determined to consolidate on the knowledge and experience garnered and look forward to the beginning of a new order into the future that would set the foundation for another 60 years of positive achievements for the company. We are confident of adequate returns to our numerous shareholders and stakeholders.”

Commenting on 2025 financial year performance, the Managing Director , Academy Press, Mr. Olugbenga Ladipo at the event noted that the company has maintained stronger revenue generation over the years, stressing that the profit before tax growth is expected to be sustained.

“So, the profit before tax position was impacted positively by the income the company made on the asset,” he added.

He expressed that the company is driving innovation and expected to diversify amid moves to be competitive and drive its revenue.