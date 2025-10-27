Senate Leader, Bamidele, Restates Support for Oyebanji

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has donated a white coaster bus to the State Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti State.

Speaking during while presenting the bus to the party at the weekend in Ado Ekiti, Senator Bamidele restated his earlier position that the incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, remained the consensus candidate of the party in the state ahead of today’s Monday, October 27, 2025’s primary election.

Bamidele used the opportunity to inform the gathering that Engineer Kayode Ojo will soon collapse his structures to join the campaigns of the Oyebanji to secure victory for the party ahead of 2026 governorship poll.

Kayode Ojo was disqualified by the National Working Committee of the party for not meeting up with some requirements.

However, Bamidele said Kayode Ojo confidentially told him that President Bola Tinubu summoned him and advised to work with the incumbent governor of the state.

His words: “Kayode Ojo told me that Tinubu has talked to him to stay down, go back home and make peace.

“He told me that he didn’t go to court to seek redress because of the president’s advice and I gave him a hug. Ojo will come home as advised by Tinubu to ensure smooth campaign.

“I’m convinced he’s going to work closely with the party to ensure that we get what we want and give the Governor the honour he deserves.”