Remo Stars Crash out of CAF Champions League

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s NPFL champions, Remo Stars yesterday failed in their bid to upturn the massive 5-1 home defeat they suffered in the first leg of the CAF Champions League last week as they fell 2-0 to hosts Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in Pretoria.

The Ikenne club lost the chance to proceed to the money spinning group stage of the premier club football competition in the continent. Remo failed where Earlier on Saturday, River United succeeded against Mozambique’s Black Bulls in the same tournament.

Now, the Port Harcourt side will play in the group stage to redeem Nigeria’s sliding image in continental club football.

Mamelodi Sundowns scored twice in the first half in Pretoria to proceed to the

group phase of the Champions League on 7-1 aggregate win over Remo.

Elsewhere, Tanzanian heavyweights Simba SC secured their place in the group stages of the CAF Champions League after holding Nsingizini Hotspurs to a goalless draw in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The result was enough for the Tanzanian giants to progress with a 3-0 aggregate victory, following their convincing win in Eswatini penultimate weekend.

Sunday afternoon also brought decisive victories for ES Tunis and Stade Malien, both sealing their places in the CAF Champions League group stages after impressive performances in their second-leg fixtures.

In Rades, Espérance Sportive de Tunis (ES Tunis) showcased their continental pedigree with a commanding 3-0 home victory, completing a 4-0 aggregate win over Rahimo FC.

In Bamako, Stade Malien continued their remarkable run by dispatching FC Nouadhibou with a solid 2-0 win at home.

After holding the Mauritanian champions to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Malian giants made no mistake in the return fixture, delivering a composed and disciplined performance to advance 3-1 on aggregate.