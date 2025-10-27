Govt Urged to Recognise Dokpesi’s Contributions to Broadcasting

Mary Nnah

Eighteen years after the first Raymond Dokpesi Endurance Trek, Nigerians continue to demand government’s recognition of the late media mogul’s contributions to broadcasting in Nigeria.

Nigerians marked the 18th anniversary of the Raymond Dokpesi Endurance Trek on Saturday, October 25, 2025, with a renewed call on the federal government to declare October 25 as the “Day of Private Broadcasting in Nigeria.”

The annual event, themed “Raymond Dokpesi: The Beacon of Hope for Broadcasting in Nigeria,” drew media practitioners, journalists, and industry stakeholders to the streets of Lagos, all calling on the Federal Government to declare October 25 as the “Day of Private Broadcasting in Nigeria.”

The trek, which started from Kollington Bus, Alagbado, Lagos, and ended at the AIT Compound, where Raymond Dokpesi’s media empire began, underscored the enduring legacy of the late media mogul. Dokpesi, widely regarded as the architect of private broadcasting in Nigeria, pioneered the country’s first private television station, AIT, and its first private radio station, Raypower FM.

Founder and Director-General of the Raymond Dokpesi Centre for Media Development, Dr. Christopher Ebuetse, said: “This is more than just a celebration; it’s a recognition of the impact one man has had on our nation’s media landscape. Raymond Dokpesi’s legacy is a testament to the power of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Ebuetse emphasised that Dokpesi’s contributions to broadcasting in Nigeria were unparalleled. He recalled how Dokpesi’s innovative approach to broadcasting had created opportunities for thousands of Nigerians, both in the media industry and beyond. He revolutionised broadcasting in Nigeria, introducing 24-hour broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and promoting local content. His legacy continues to inspire and empower Nigerians,” he said.

A Nollywood actor, Eric Obinna, who has participated in the endurance trek for 18 years, praised Dokpesi’s pioneering role in private broadcasting.

“We need to keep telling the government until they realise that this thing needs to be done. It’s like the people in authority are so far away from the people that you need to keep shouting, shouting until it will go from one ear to the other, and then it will get to them,” he said.

Obinna expressed optimism that the government would eventually recognise Dokpesi’s contributions.

“I’m sure it’s getting to them. I’m sure they understand. They have heard from us. They have seen us on television. They have seen us with great agitation. Hundreds of people marching all over the country that this man be recognized, this day be recognised,” he said.

Yakubu Dokpesi, a relative of the late Chief Raymond Dokpesi, said: “This has been going on for a while, asking the federal government to declare October 25 as the ‘Day of Private Broadcasting in Nigeria.’ We will continue to cry. We will continue to cry because the Nigerian people are crying that this man was great,” he said.

Prophet Ezekiel Bamigboye, who represented the church in Nigeria, described Dokpesi as a man with a great heart. “He sacrificed a lot. He came, he fought and he conquered. He was even arrested, and one way or the other the law released him. Do you know one thing? He is not a tribalistic person. So this man is a man with a great heart. He’s a man of the people,” he said.

The participants, who included Nollywood actors, journalists, and media personalities, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a friend of Dokpesi, to use his office to immortalise the late media mogul. They emphasised that recognising Dokpesi’s contributions would not only honor his legacy but also encourage other entrepreneurs in the industry.