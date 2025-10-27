Foundation Extends Scholarship Indigent Students in UNIZIK, COOU, Others

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Ugochukwu Okeke Foundation led by its founder and benefactor, Chief Ugochukwu Okeke (Enyioha), has announced the expansion of its scholarship programme to support indigent students at three major institutions in Anambra State

According to the foundation, universities to benefit from the scholarship are Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), and Federal Polytechnic Oko.

The Coordinator, Ugochukwu Okeke Foundation Scholarship Programme, Mr. Chuka Okeke, who spoke to newsmen, said the scholarship will cover the 2025/2026 academic session.

He added that the programme, which has run for over 10 years, was designed to lift the financial burden off the shoulders of brilliant but economically disadvantaged students, giving them a fair shot at academic success and a brighter future

The act, Okeke said, is in continuation of the foundation’s annual scholarship support to Anambra students across the nation, and non-indigenous students studying in institutions in the state.

“As a firm believer in education as a catalyst for growth, endowment and upliftment, the foundation has continued in the trajectory of supporting education-based initiatives including education competitions as programmes targeted at encouraging and rewarding hard work among students” he explained.

Okeke stated that the latest move by the Foundation marks a significant milestone in its mission to democratize access to higher education across the South-east.

“By targeting students in these three prestigious institutions, and across the three senatorial zones of Anambra State, the Foundation is not only investing in individual lives but also sowing seeds of transformation across communities,” he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the scholarship programme, Okeke said: “Education is the bridge between dreams and reality. Every child deserves the chance to cross that bridge, regardless of their financial background. This scholarship is our way of saying: ‘we see you, we believe in you, and we’re walking this journey with you’.”

Students, and officials across UNIZIK, COOU, and FEDPOLY Oko have hailed the scholarship programme as timely and transformative.

For many recipients, the scholarship represents more than financial relief, it is a vote of confidence in their potential and a catalyst for hope.

Clementina, a beneficiary from UNIZIK, was excited and expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying: “This scholarship has changed everything for me. I was on the verge of dropping out, but now I can focus on my studies and dream again.”

Another beneficiary of the scholarship, Ezenwenyi Ekenedirichukwu Marcellinus of COOU Uli, said: “This generous support could not have come at a better time. It has greatly eased my financial burden and has inspired me to stay focused, work harder and pursue excellence in my studies. Your kindness has left a lasting impact on my academic life, and I hope to one day extend the same generosity to others.”

The Ugochukwu Okeke Foundation has long been a beacon of hope in Anambra State, championing causes that uplift the underserved—from education and healthcare to youth empowerment and community development.

The scholarship package includes tuition support and essential academic expenses, and recipients will be selected based on academic merit, financial need and a demonstrated commitment to personal growth and community service.