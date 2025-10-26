Idris: Nigeria Building Global Partnerships to Counter Narratives Damaging the Country’s Reputation

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has expressed its commitment to build strategic global partnerships to counter negative narratives aimed at damaging the country’s reputation.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris affirmed this yesterday in London at the UK Edition of the Renewed Hope Global Dialogue with the theme “Strengthening Global Partnerships for Economic Renewal and National Rebranding under the Renewed Hope Administration”

He described partnerships and collaboration as activities central to Nigeria’s efforts at rebranding and repositioning itself on the world stage.

Idris also decried disinformation campaign falsely and maliciously alleging state-sponsored and targeted religious attacks and discrimination in Nigeria, as a reputational challenge currently confronting the country.

He said: “We have been very robust in our rebuttals, making it clear that these are despicable narratives being peddled by people who know nothing about Nigeria.

“We need international friends and partners who know our country very well and understand our nuances and complexities, and who can add their voices to ours to present an accurate, believable and credible picture of the country”.

The minister stated that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, was deeply involved in the task of national rebranding working with strategic partners to project Nigeria positively.

“A national brand does not emerge by accident; it has to be designed, crafted, and marketed in a deliberate and painstaking way,” he noted.

The minister added that the ministry, in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), had launched the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG), aimed at maximising positive national pride among Nigerians and promoting a positive global reputation in all spheres.

“The NRMG has recently unveiled the Nigeria Global Reputation Management Project, managed by renowned branding experts and professionals, and you will hear much more about it in the coming weeks and months,” he said.

Idris further disclosed that the federal government has designated October 15 every year as Nigeria Reputation Day, to commemorate and raise awareness about the importance of national reputation.

The minister announced that Nigeria would host the 2026 African Public Relations Association (APRA) Conference and the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja, making Nigeria the first African country to host both global events in the same year.

He noted that President Tinubu’s foreign policy vision, encapsulated in the Tinubu Doctrine anchored on the 4Ds – Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora was already yielding tangible results.

“At the beginning of this year, Nigeria was admitted as a BRICS partner country, opening up a new chapter of cooperation with some of the world’s biggest and fastest-developing nations.

“Just this week, a Nigerian was elected Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), while another Nigerian—my colleague, the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas)—emerged as President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting,” he added.

The minister added that only yesterday (Friday) Nigeria was delisted from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List, affirming the success of President Tinubu’s bold reforms to strengthen the nation’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism framework.

He praised the efforts of government agencies and international partners whose collaboration under President Tinubu’s leadership made these achievements possible, saying it demonstrates “very clearly to the world that Nigeria is serious about financial transparency and enforcement.”