  • Sunday, 26th October, 2025

CITN Pays Tribute to Late Pioneer President, David Olorunleke

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has paid tribute to its founding president and first Chairman of Council, Mr. David Olorunleke, who passed away October 24, 2025.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Registrar and Chief Executive of CITN, Mrs. Afolake Oso, described Olorunleke fondly remembered as the Doyen of Taxation, a visionary leader whose legacy continues to shape the nation’s tax profession.

Olorunleke, who served as CITN’s president from 1985 to 1995, was also a former executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), a former permanent secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance, and a former member of the FIRS Board.

“Mr. Olorunleke was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, as well as an enduring champion of the tax profession in Nigeria. We invite members of the public to join us in celebrating his life, honouring his achievements, and reaffirming our commitment to advancing the profession he helped build, “Oso said. 

To honour his memory, condolence registers have been opened at the institute’s offices in Lagos and Abuja.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.