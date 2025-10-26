CITN Pays Tribute to Late Pioneer President, David Olorunleke

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has paid tribute to its founding president and first Chairman of Council, Mr. David Olorunleke, who passed away October 24, 2025.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Registrar and Chief Executive of CITN, Mrs. Afolake Oso, described Olorunleke fondly remembered as the Doyen of Taxation, a visionary leader whose legacy continues to shape the nation’s tax profession.

Olorunleke, who served as CITN’s president from 1985 to 1995, was also a former executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), a former permanent secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance, and a former member of the FIRS Board.

“Mr. Olorunleke was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, as well as an enduring champion of the tax profession in Nigeria. We invite members of the public to join us in celebrating his life, honouring his achievements, and reaffirming our commitment to advancing the profession he helped build, “Oso said.

To honour his memory, condolence registers have been opened at the institute’s offices in Lagos and Abuja.