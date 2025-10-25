Wale Ojo Leads All-star Cast, Premieres New Movie December 5

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Ahead of his film release, renowned actor and filmmaker, Wale Ojo, has shared a teaser of the new flick titled, ‘‘This Is Not A Nollywood Movie.”

Ojo who leads an all-star cast of the new feature, in a post via his social media handles, describes the production as mad and zany action packed comedy, featuring a mix of the OGs and the Gen Zs in Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

Accompanied by a caption, a short clip showing the award-winning actor and a couple of cast members arriving at a venue during the project unveiling, disclosed posting behind the scenes BTS, photos, and videos in the coming weeks, and noted to have gone to great lengths to put together the cast of the much anticipated film to create an enriching and madly funny film.

While the film is set for release nationwide on December 5, Ojo at a press conference explained that the movie will be premiered across five countries, with international screenings planned in the UK, US, Ghana, South Africa, and Canada. Ojo, who wrote and directed the film, described it as a landmark project that bridges generations in Nollywood.

He further described the title as “a mystical one” that audiences would only understand after watching the movie. He further highlighted the film’s diversity, saying, “This is a unified film: Yoruba actors playing Igbo characters, Igbo actors playing Yoruba characters, Lagosians playing international roles. It’s a film like no other.”

“I wrote this film, I directed it, and I got this band of crazy people around me. ‘This Is Not a Nollywood Movie’— it’s an action comedy,” he said. “It’s a mixture of bringing together the OGs and the Gen Zs. I’m so, so happy and very proud of this film. I think it’s going to be a real landmark movie.”

The much anticipated film stars Bimbo Akintola, Julius Agu, Hanks Anuku, Blossom Chukwujeku, Chidi Mokeme, Shatta Bandle, Brother Shaggy, and Boma Akpore, who also serves as the producer. The film, distributed by Film One, tells the story of Okechukwu Nwadi Ibe, a failed Igbo movie director attempting a comeback.

Ojo explained that the movie was inspired by his various experience in Nollywood and a desire to explore his comedy side. “I’ve always like to explore my comedy side and I thought I should write as script. It’s a combination of different experiences in Nollywood and I want this movie to be like a feel-good tonic for my people. I want people to forget anything negative,” he said.