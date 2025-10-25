Taiwo Clegg Set to Release New Single

Tosin Clegg

Trumpet player, Taiwo Clegg, who has been an active in the music industry is gearing to release a new single, marking another exciting chapter in his musical journey. Known for his exceptional versatility and commanding stage presence, Clegg continues to carve a distinct niche in the Nigerian and international music scene especially when it comes to the play of the trumpet.

With the ability to perform across diverse genres such as Highlife, Jazz, Gospel to Afro and Salsa he has earned a reputation for his dynamic sound and artistic depth. However, his core strength and passion remain deeply rooted in Gospel, Jazz, and Highlife, where he seamlessly blends soulful melodies with rich instrumentation.

Speaking about his forthcoming release, Clegg described it as a project inspired by purpose and a renewed sense of artistic direction. The new single, which will serve as a precursor to several planned releases in 2026, is expected to showcase his growth as both a musician and a composer.

Beyond the single, Clegg has set his sights on major projections for 2026, including collaborations, live concert, tours and a body of work that will celebrate African rhythm through the trumpet. He also intends to use his platform to mentor emerging instrumentalists and promote live performance culture within the gospel and jazz community.

As anticipation builds, fans and music lovers can expect Taiwo Clegg’s upcoming single to reaffirm his position as one of Nigeria’s finest trumpeters and a gifted artist whose sound continues to transcend borders and genres.