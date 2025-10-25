Falola: Failure to Strengthen Institutions Will Allow Corruption Erode Democracy, Dev’t

Funmi Ogundare

A distinguished Teaching Professor at the University of Texas at Austin and former Vice-President of the International Scientific Committee, UNESCO Slave Route Project, Prof. Toyin Falola, has warned that corruption and weak governance structures have continued to undermine Africa’s democratic and developmental progress, despite decades of reforms and transitions to civilian rule.

Falola made this known at the maiden lecture series and fund raising programme of Hassan Sunmonu Centre for Leadership and Governance, Yaba College of Technology, themed, ‘ Democracy and the Dynamics of Development in Africa’.

He explained that democracy cannot thrive in an environment where unaccountable elite dominate political and economic power, stressing the need for comprehensive reforms that integrate institutional strengthening, moral leadership, citizen engagement and local anti-corruption initiatives.

“Democracy is not possible in an environment in which the unaccountable elite hold political and economic power,” he stated. “Without a balance of institutional reform, moral leadership, citizens’ engagement, and local anti-corruption programmes, Africa’s democratic gains can be decimated, and development opportunities arrested.”

He argued that while democracy provides the framework for freedom, participation and accountability, its ability to drive growth depends on the integrity of institutions and the fairness of elections.

He warned that manipulated or unfair elections, marked by elite capture, ethnic divisions, or vote buying, only entrench inequality and obstruct sustainable development.

“To hold elections is not the challenge,” he noted. “The real task is to build electoral institutions that reflect the will of the citizens and channel it into constructive governance.”

Falola emphasised that Africa’s democracy cannot be sustained merely by copying Western models, adding that the continent must draw on its indigenous governance traditions, such as councils of elders, collective labour systems, and communal decision-making which historically promoted inclusion, reciprocity and accountability.

He described democracy as both a political system and a developmental imperative, saying that when properly rooted, it can consolidate good governance, combat corruption, and ensure citizens take ownership of their political and economic future.

Earlier in his remarks, the Rector of the college, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, explained that the centre was conceived as “a lighthouse where values meet competence, scholarship meets service, and democratic ideals translate into measurable development outcomes”.

According to him, the centre will focus on three key mandates — cultivating ethical leadership rooted in integrity and the common good; incubating policy innovation that bridges research and practice to solve governance challenges — and connecting the classroom to the country by linking students, alumni, industry, labour, and civic institutions in nation-building efforts.

The rector noted that the centre’s establishment aligns with YABATECH’s heritage as Nigeria’s foremost institution for technical and leadership training and reflects its continued commitment to national transformation.

In his remarks, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrd Joe Ajaero, commended the Governing Council and management of the college for establishing the centre in honour of the NLC’s founding President, Comrd Hassan Sunmonu, describing the gesture as a profound recognition of the struggles and sacrifices of the Nigerian working class.

He noted that the initiative was not just an honour to Sunmonu as an individual, but a tribute to the entire Nigerian labour movement and the ideals it represents.

“By recognising Comrade Sunmonu, you have validated the selfless struggles, tireless organising and unwavering commitment of our movement,” Ajaero said. “You have acknowledged that the fight for the dignity of the worker is a fight for the soul of our nation.”

The NLC president pledged the congress’ full support for the centre, saying that it should be developed as an intellectual hub for progressive thought and not allowed to become just another academic department.

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU), Prof. Chris Piwuna, reiterated the union’ s commitment to support the newly established centre and the broader vision to turn it into a university, but cautioned that the institution’s aims must not be lost.

He urged those running the centre to safeguard its founding principles and ensure it becomes a meaningful academic and activist hub rather than an empty administrative unit.

He also commended the centre’s trustee, praising his religiosity and moral compass as defining features of his leadership.

He congratulated the trustee and his wife on the special occasion, noting the day’s significance for them personally and for the academic community gathered to celebrate the new centre.

In his response, Hassan Sunmonu thanked YABATECH for its role in establishing the centre and urged organised labour bodies, including ASUU and the NLC, to work towards making it a leading institution in Nigeria.

“The future of the centre rests in the hands of Nigerian leaders,” he stated.