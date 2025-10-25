Elevation Church at 15 Reflects on Growth, Community Transformation

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Elevation Church (TEC) has marked a major milestone with the commencement of its 15th Anniversary celebrations, commemorating a journey of remarkable growth, transformation, and impact across the world.

From a single service in Lagos in 2010, TEC has blossomed into a thriving network of about 30 expressions across Africa, Europe, and North America, each dedicated to raising leaders and advancing godly influence in every sphere of life.

Speaking at the 15th anniversary press conference, Global Lead Pastor of TEC,Pastor Godman Akinlabi described the church’s 15-year journey as one guided by divine purpose and grace.

“The last 15 years have been a journey that no one could have easily computed if we were asked at inception about the things that would happen through our church.

“At the heart of the Church is a strong commitment to discipling people who will achieve the highest levels of greatness and distinction in life, serving God and humanity with passion. Our vision, making greatness common, expresses our belief that everyone God created has a right to experience greatness and live a life of significance,”he said.

He emphasized that TEC’s mission extends beyond the spiritual to include social and economic empowerment, drawing from Martin Luther King Jr.’s words that any faith which ignores human suffering and poverty is “a moribund religion.

“We take that to heart. We want to empower men and women to grow in faith, develop vocationally and financially, and build strong fellowship and social connections that reflect God’s love in action”, he pointed out.

The 15th Anniversary celebrations, themed “Rooted in Greatness,” feature a month-long series of events designed to reflect the church’s values of faith, excellence, service, and community.

The festivities began with a special thanksgiving service at The Elevation Church, Lekki, bringing together members, partners, and friends from across its global expressions to honour God’s faithfulness over the past decade and a half.

A highlight of the celebrations is TEC Global Impact Forum, where thought leaders, innovators, and faith-driven professionals will converge to discuss the intersection of purpose, leadership, and nation-building. The forum will showcase inspiring success stories from TEC’s ministries, including the Pistis Foundation, which has impacted over 140,000 lives through medical interventions (Ubomi), scholarships, and empowerment programmes; the Pistis Leadership and Lifestyle Institute (PLLI), as well as Illui Productions, whose creative works are shaping conversations on faith and culture globally.

Other special events include a worship concert titled “Grace Multiplied,” featuring soul-stirring performances from local and international gospel artists; a documentary premiere, chronicling TEC’s transformative journey and milestones; and a Family and Community Day, which will feature outreach activities, free medical checkups, and empowerment programmes across the church’s expressions. The celebrations will culminate in a grand anniversary service, where testimonies of growth, faith, and grace will be shared, and new initiatives unveiled for the next phase of the church’s global mission.