Akpoti-Uduaghan Launches Nigeria’s First Constituency Electric Vehicle Empowerment Scheme

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

In a groundbreaking move that could redefine grassroots empowerment and green innovation in Nigeria, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is set to distribute locally assembled electric vehicles to over 100 of her constituents in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The initiative, which forms part of her annual constituency empowerment programme, marks the first large-scale introduction of made-in-Nigeria electric vehicles for community use.

The senator, according to a statement from her Media Office yesterday, described the project as part of her “ritual of giving back, but this time, with a futuristic twist that promotes sustainability, innovation, and self-reliance.”

The statement also quoted a renewable energy expert collaborating with the senator on the project, Udensi Bernard, as saying that the journey began two weeks ago when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan paid an unscheduled visit to his office, accompanied by her husband.

“She came straight to the point and said, ‘I want to carry out my yearly empowerment, but this time, I want to empower my people with electric vehicles,’” Bernard recalled.



Following the visit, the statement added, production and assembly of the electric vehicles commenced immediately in Nigeria, using local materials and labour.

The models, carefully selected by the senator, will soon be unveiled in Kogi Central, with beneficiaries drawn mainly from women, farmers, and small business owners.

The statement further quoted Bernard as explaining that the vehicles, designed for durability and low-cost operation, would offer far-reaching benefits for the rural economy.





The statement read, “For farmers, they make it easier to move produce to markets. For business owners, they cut logistics costs. For transport operators, they increase profits while reducing dependence on petrol and diesel.



“Electric vehicles provide long-term economic and environmental gains, reduced fuel expenditure, minimal maintenance, and lower carbon emissions, aligning with Nigeria’s gradual transition toward renewable energy and sustainable technologies.”

The senator’s initiative could serve as a national model for integrating green innovation into constituency projects.

Beyond empowering individuals, it also positions Kogi Central as a pioneer in Nigeria’s clean mobility drive.



The statement added, “Senator Natasha’s initiative is not just empowerment. It is a visionary step toward a cleaner, smarter, and more self-reliant Nigeria.”

Since resuming her legislative duties after a six-month suspension, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has moved swiftly to reconnect with her constituents through impactful projects.

The electric vehicle empowerment scheme is expected to be officially launched in the coming weeks, drawing attention from policymakers, environmental advocates, and the local auto industry.

With this initiative, the senator appears to be setting a new benchmark for constituency representation, one that blends innovation with inclusion, and empowerment with sustainability.