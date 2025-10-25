2Baba Set for Historic Performance at His 25 Years Concert Tour

Tosin Clegg

October 2025 began on a high note for 2Baba, as he embarked on his end-of-year UK tour. The tour kicked off on October 2 in London and continued with performances at various venues across the United Kingdom.

Expected to round off the tour on 1st of November in Cardiff, United Kingdom fans back home are set to experience an historic performance this November at his return back home.

On the 14th of November 2025, 2Baba will celebrate 25 years on stage at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. Tagged, ‘The 2Baba Experience, May I Know You Again,’ the concert promises to be a one of a kind experience for his fans and guests.

The concert will take fans on a journey through 2Baba’s timeless hits, chart-topping collaborations, and the powerful legacy he has built as one of Africa’s most influential voices. With an exciting lineup of special guest performances, live band renditions, and emotional tributes, The 2Baba Experience is set to celebrate not just a career, but a generation of music that has inspired millions across the continent.

Talking about this historical event, 2Baba wrote on Instagram: “To God Almighty, I give all the glory for the gift of life, the gift of music, and the grace to stand strong for 25 years in this journey.

“As I celebrate 25 years of industry experience, my heart is full of gratitude. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has been part of this incredible story, my family, my fans, my management teams past and present, promoters, DJs, fellow musicians, the media, PMAN, COSON, government agencies, multinational companies, NGOs, and every individual and institution that has contributed to my growth.

“I honor the awards, the ambassadorial appointments, the traditional titles, and every recognition that has come my way. Special thanks to Nelson Brown & Kennis Music for repositioning my brand in my early years, and to all the platforms and people who believed in me when it mattered the most.

“On 14th November 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, we will come together for a historic concert powered by Yankee Entertainment to celebrate this milestone. This moment is not just about me,it is about all of us who have kept the flame of African music burning bright.

“Ahead of the release of my docu-series and book, “I Am Innocent… The Untold Story of Me” and my next album I also use this opportunity to reflect and say: if I have ever offended anyone knowingly or unknowingly along this path, I am deeply sorry. Life has taught me that the only true way forward is through PEACE.

“This celebration is for love, unity, and the power of music to heal and inspire. I call on everyone to join me as we mark this silver jubilee in style, with gratitude in our hearts and joy in our souls.”