University Don Canvasses for Dedicated Alumni Trust Fund to Assist Outstanding Students, Retired Teachers

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A University don, Prof. Muibat Olabisi Bello, has called for establishment of a dedicated Alumni Trust Fund that would initiate mentorship programs, fund outstanding students, and assist retired teachers in the country.

Bello, Professor of Industrial Chemistry, Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso stated this when she delivered lecture at the 50th anniversary of Ansarudeen High School, Ejigbo, Osun

The University Don noted that “If we want our school to regain or exceed its former glory, then we, the Alumni, must be agents of that change. We must rekindle our connection to this school, reignite our collective spirit, and reposition this school as a model for education excellence in Osun State and beyond.

Professor Bello who spoke on “Alumni and the Development of Alma Mater: A Collective Responsibility.” said it was a clarion call for every old student of this great school to reflect, reconnect and reinvest in the very soil that nourished us.”

She remarked that Alumnus of Ansar Deen High school are expected to be an individual who is constantly supporting the religion, individual and the community at large.

According to her “The individual should know that development does not lie solely in the hands of the government or school authorities; it is a shared task — a collective obligation. Alumni hold a unique and powerful position and know that their involvement—whether through mentorship, financial support, or moral encouragement can transform lives and preserve desired legacies. “

“From an Islamic standpoint, development of Alma mater is not only noble, it is spiritually rewarding. Allah (SWT) says in the Glorious Qur’an: “Is there any reward for good other than good?” (Surah Ar-Rahman 55:60). This verse reminds us that every act of goodness — be it donating to rebuild a classroom, mentoring a student, or funding a scholarship — returns to the individual as a reward in this life and the next.”

Professor Bello equally gave several of the roles of Alumni in the development of Alma matter which include Enhancement of Knowledge through Education support, saying “Seeking knowledge is an obligation upon every Muslim.”

“Others are supporting education is considered a highly rewarding form of continuous charity “Sadaqa jariyah”. When an individual donates to an educational institution, provides scholarships, or contributes to its development, the benefits (knowledge, skills, and positive impact) continue to accrue even after the donor’s death, generating continuous rewards.”

“Empowering Individuals and Society: Education is seen as a powerful tool to combat poverty, reduce inequality, and empower individuals to become productive members of society. By supporting Alma mater, Alumni contribute directly to this empowerment, creating a ripple effect of positive change.”

She remarked that “Alumni should be a true representation of Ansar deen High School, Ejigbo, they are supposed to be “living assets” of the Alma mater, possessing valuable experience, skills, and networks. There should be a continuous mechanism to ensure that true values are not lost.”

“Guardians of the Legacy: Alumni have an emotional tie and love for their school. They are entrusted with upholding its values, maintaining its quality, and ensuring its continued relevance. This includes maintaining the integrity of the school’s Islamic character and ensuring it continues to produce graduates with strong Islamic values. Successful alumni thus serve as role models for future generations, inspiring them to pursue excellence and contribute positively to society.”

“Intellectual and Leadership Contribution: Alumni, especially those in leadership positions or with specialized expertise, can provide intellectual guidance, strategic input, and mentorship to current students and the school’s administration. Their practical experience can help align educational programs with societal needs.”

“Networking and Outreach: Alumni networks can facilitate internships, job placements, and professional development opportunities for old students. They can also serve as ambassadors, spreading awareness about the school and attracting new talent and resources.”

The University Don further stressed that Alumni can contribute individually or collectively to establish new asset or augment existing ones for their alma mater’s infrastructure, scholarships and teacher training.

She remarked that “all these should be a collective responsibility, the model of collective effort and shared sacrifice should be adopted, for community development sustainable progress must be people-driven. Around the world, alumni have transformed their former schools into centers of excellence. “