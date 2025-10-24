  • Friday, 24th October, 2025

LG Electronics, Ecobank Unite to Transform Homes

LG Electronics Nigeria and Ecobank Nigeria have joined forces to redefine smart living for Nigerians through a partnership that blends cutting-edge AI technology with accessible financing solutions.

During the event, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions, TV Division, Mr. Choongbae Seok, emphasised that LG’s goal had always been to make innovation part of everyday life by integrating Artificial Intelligence across its product range.

“Our AI-powered products are designed to simplify living, enhance comfort and create a connected lifestyle for our customers. With AI at the heart of our innovation, LG continues to redefine what it means to live smart,” he said.

Speaking on the partnership, Head, Distribution Channels/Sales, Ecobank Nigeria, Dr. Adeola Ogunyemi, said: “We believe technology should be accessible to everyone, not just a select few. Our partnership with LG is a powerful step toward democratizing smart living by offering flexible payment plans that put premium AI-powered devices within reach of more Nigerians. By combining Ecobank’s financial expertise with LG’s cutting-edge innovation, we are creating opportunities for households to embrace smarter, more connected lifestyles without the burden of upfront costs.

