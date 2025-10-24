Gani Adams: Olokun World Festival Unlocks Economic Potential, Tourism

Ayodeji Ake

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and the Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), Iba Gani Adams, has explained that the annual Olokun World Festival is not only about spiritual encounter but it also to unlock economic potential, especially for the Small Scale Enterprise (SMEs).

Addressing journalists at the scheduled press conference organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation to officially announce the commencement of the festival held at the Oodua House in Lagos State recently, Adams, who was represented by the Asoju Aare Onakakanfo, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin, noted that the festival attracts tourism, spiritual and economic gains.

He said: “The essence of this conference is to unveil the programmes lined up for this year’s edition of the annual Olokun World Festival, a cultural fiesta that is held every year in Badagry that attracts prominent dignitaries and tourists across the world.

“Aside from the direct benefits that come with tourists visiting the festival site, its environs, and adjoining towns, the spiritual and economic gains of organising the festival are many.”

“While the spiritual gains that accompany the Olokun Festival are of great importance to all participants, the economic gains are also significant.

“Every year, hundreds of millions of naira are committed to organising this world festival. This is aside from the gains that accrue to the host state and community from the economic activities of buying and selling at the event venue. I commend members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) who have remained committed over the years to the ideals of the Olokun World Festival and to promoting the cultural identity of the Yoruba race.

Speaking further, Oguntimehin added that the annual programmes at the Olokun World Festival promote the uniqueness of Yoruba culture, tradition and heritage, and project the values and the cultural identity of its race.

While explaining that the festival has been running on funds from members’ pocket, and calling for private sponsors, he revealed that a permanent site (a beach) has been acquired for the annual festival and will also serve as recreation centre.

“We have lined up programmes which include praying to Almighty God. Muslims, Christians and the Traditional believers will come together to offer prayers for the organisation, fashion show, visit to motherless babies’ home, beauty pageant, visit to Oba Akran of Badagry, and midnight prayer at the Kankafo Beach, Badary; we will hold the grand finale at Kakanfo-Falola Beach,” he said.

Among guests expected at the grand finale are the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and other government officials.