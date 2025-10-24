  • Friday, 24th October, 2025

Farmlinkup Poised to Connect Farmers with Customers in Nigeria 

Business | 10 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

An entrepreneur, Mr. Omoyele Omonira has enjoined youths in the country to embrace agriculture in order to boost food sufficiency, create jobs and increase farm products. 

This is just as he assured that an online platform he founded, farmlinkup.com is positioned to market whatever they produced by connecting them with consumers in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

Omonira who is the Chief Operating Officer, Ultiads Resources, while addressing journalists in Ibadan, said the platform is a farmers hub which  ensure they sell their farm or  agricultural products faster, noting that most agricultural products are perishable products thereby causing huge loss to efforts put into production by the farmers.

According to him, the platform which has over 50,000 subscribers, encourages consumers and all citizens through the patronage of nutritional, fresh farm products, agricultural equipments and services, stating that it was created as a marketplace for farmers where they can link up or project their farm produce and services to the world.

Omonira disclosed that because of its services in the agricultural sector farmlinkup.com was recently honoured during the Oodua Special Recognition Award (OSRA) and presented with award by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, 

insisting that the initiative is an avenue to create a space for younger generations to go into agriculture.

While seeking partnership with government at all levels and agricultural entrepreneurs to promote the agricultural sector through seminars and trainings for farmers, noting that the platform is more than capable to revolutionise marketing system in the agricultural sector.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.