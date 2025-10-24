Farmlinkup Poised to Connect Farmers with Customers in Nigeria 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

An entrepreneur, Mr. Omoyele Omonira has enjoined youths in the country to embrace agriculture in order to boost food sufficiency, create jobs and increase farm products.

This is just as he assured that an online platform he founded, farmlinkup.com is positioned to market whatever they produced by connecting them with consumers in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

Omonira who is the Chief Operating Officer, Ultiads Resources, while addressing journalists in Ibadan, said the platform is a farmers hub which ensure they sell their farm or agricultural products faster, noting that most agricultural products are perishable products thereby causing huge loss to efforts put into production by the farmers.

According to him, the platform which has over 50,000 subscribers, encourages consumers and all citizens through the patronage of nutritional, fresh farm products, agricultural equipments and services, stating that it was created as a marketplace for farmers where they can link up or project their farm produce and services to the world.

Omonira disclosed that because of its services in the agricultural sector farmlinkup.com was recently honoured during the Oodua Special Recognition Award (OSRA) and presented with award by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi,

insisting that the initiative is an avenue to create a space for younger generations to go into agriculture.

While seeking partnership with government at all levels and agricultural entrepreneurs to promote the agricultural sector through seminars and trainings for farmers, noting that the platform is more than capable to revolutionise marketing system in the agricultural sector.