COWA PTML Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

To curb the rising threat of breast cancer, the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Chapter, has launched an awareness campaign urging women to prioritise regular health checks and early detection as vital steps to saving lives.

As part of activities for the event, the PTML Chapter of COWA held a sensitisation programme on Wednesday at the PTML Command to educate women on the dangers of breast cancer and the importance of early diagnosis.

Speaking at the event, the Customs Area Controller of PTML, Comptroller Joe Anani, described the initiative as a “clarion call” for women to take their health seriously through routine medical checkups. He encouraged members of COWA to internalise the lessons from the campaign and apply them in their everyday lives.

Similarly, the Controller of Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Comptroller Joy Edelduok, commended the PTML Command for the initiative and emphasised the need for regular medical checkups to avoid late detection. “A healthy wife is a valuable wife, and a valuable wife is one who gives her husband peace,” she noted.

The COWA PTML Chairperson, Mrs. Caroline Anani, praised the National President of COWA, Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi, for her leadership and consistent support to women of the PTML Command.

