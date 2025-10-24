10 Bouts on the Card as Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Returns 

Kunle Adewale

As the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame (LBHF) returns this weekend, fans can expect a thrilling lineup of bouts featuring amateur talents from across Lagos State.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 25 at Agege Stadium, will showcase 10 matchups as part of the revitalised monthly boxing series.

Among the featured contests; in the men’s 50kg category, Bolarinwa Michael of Next Page Club, Mushin, will face Daramola Daniel of Brightest Club, Oto Awori. Quadri Oyebamiji is set to slug it out with Lateef Qudus in the men’s 55kg division. Innocent Prosper of Bariga will challenge Samuel Talabi of Abule Egba in the men’s 60kg bout.

Muftau Abdullahi will square off against Adeyemi Adebayo in the 63kg category, while Abdullahi Robiu takes on Ibrahim Olayiwola in another clash within the same weight class.

In the women’s 48kg division, Sofia Yakubu of Oshodi will battle Nurat Sulimon of Badagry.

A special exhibition bout in the 31kg category will feature Eniola Owolabi of Ojokoro against Amira Aremu of Ajegunle.

Olamilekan Badiru of Ikorodu West will test his strength against Sharafadeen Fawas of Ajegunle Apapa in the men’s 70kg division. In the 75kg category, Hamed Adegoke of Kosofe will go head-to-head with Dolapo Ajayi of Ifako-Ijaiye.

The final bout of the day promises fireworks as Segun Aboseh of Badagry takes on Michael Olomitutu of Odi-Olowo in the men’s 86kg division.

With the Governor’s Belt tournament on the horizon, this weekend’s event marks the beginning of a competitive journey for boxers aiming to earn their spot in the prestigious year-end championship.

Fans are expected to turn out in numbers to witness the action and support grassroots boxing talent.

According to LBHF Director, David Mohammed, the return of the monthly tournament is part of a broader strategy to spotlight the five administrative divisions of Lagos—Island, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Mainland, and Epe (IBILE)—as well as local councils, fostering a more dynamic and inclusive competition.

“We’re introducing innovation into the tournament. For the next three months, we’ll host monthly editions culminating in the Governor’s Belt Championship in December,” Mohammed explained. “This kickoff will help us identify boxers from every corner of Lagos State who deserve to be seen by coaches and considered for the state squad in major national events.”

Mohammed emphasized LBHF’s legacy as a respected platform that has organized boxing events for over 15 years, serving as a launchpad for many amateur boxers who have transitioned into successful professional careers.

Founded in 2010 by former amateur champion and current Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, LBHF is a non-profit organization committed to nurturing grassroots and amateur boxing in Nigeria.