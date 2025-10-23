Tinubu Swears in Amupitan As INEC Chairman

* Charges him to protect integrity of nation’s electoral system

* Shettima presides over NEC meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday sworn in Professor Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), marking the commencement of his five-year tenure as head of the nation’s electoral body.

The president administered the oath of office on the new INEC Chairman during an expanded meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu, while performing the constitutional duty, charged the new INEC boss to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system and strengthen the institutional capacity of the nation’s electoral system.

The appointment of Amupitan followed a unanimous approval by the National Council of State, to which President Tinubu had submitted the nomination.

This was followed last week by his screening and confirmation by the Nigerian Senate which cleared him after a voice vote at a session presided over by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

On hand to witness the swearing-in ceremony are Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele and House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonbvere.

Others are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack and cabinet ministers.

Thereafter, the monthly meeting of the NEC commenced with the vice-president as chairman.

State governors and some ministers are also attending the NEC meeting.

