  • Thursday, 23rd October, 2025

Tinubu Swears in Amupitan As INEC Chairman

Nigeria | 10 minutes ago

* Charges him to protect integrity of nation’s electoral system 

* Shettima presides over NEC meeting 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday sworn in Professor Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), marking the commencement of his five-year tenure as head of the nation’s electoral body.

The president administered the oath of office on the new INEC Chairman during an expanded meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu, while performing the constitutional duty, charged the new INEC boss to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system and strengthen the institutional capacity of the nation’s electoral system.

The appointment of Amupitan followed a unanimous approval by the National Council of State, to which President Tinubu had submitted the nomination.

This was followed last week by his screening and confirmation by the Nigerian Senate  which cleared him after a voice vote at a session presided over by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

On hand to witness the swearing-in ceremony are Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele and House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonbvere.

Others are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation,  Didi Walson-Jack and cabinet ministers.

Thereafter, the monthly meeting of the NEC commenced with the vice-president as chairman.

State governors and some ministers are also attending the NEC meeting. 

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.